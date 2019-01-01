Profile

Professor Jaco Lok

Department of Management

    Bio

    Jaco Lok is Professor of Strategy at Macquarie Graduate School of Management (MGSM), Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. He has over 12 years of award-winning teaching experience in the areas of strategy and leadership at some of Australia’s top MBA programs. Drawing on his strategy consulting experience at the Boston Consulting Group, Jaco also has extensive experience in executive education and consulting for organizations like Westpac, Boral, dCSIRO, HNA Airlines, and the Brewers Association of Australia and New Zealand. Since joining MGSM in 2017, he has led the curriculum design for the new MGSM Global MBA program, offered through Coursera. After obtaining his PhD from the University of Cambridge in 2008, Jaco has developed a strong international reputation for cutting edge qualitative research in the area of Organization and Management Theory. Jaco combines his theoretical interests with an empirical focus on addressing grand societal challenges such as poverty alleviation and PTSD in war veterans. His highly cited research has been published in a number of top-tier academic journals. Together with his co-author Mark de Rond, University of Cambridge, Jaco recently won the highly prestigious Academy of Management Journal’s Best Paper Award 2017 for his work on psychological distress in war surgeons serving in Afghanistan. He has served on the editorial boards of Academy of Management Review and Organization Studies.

    Courses

    Organisational design: Know your organisation

