PH
Aug 16, 2021
Well-structured and logical syllabus and delivery. I did boarden my perspective and knowledge about key organizational elements and how they interact with each others to achieve business vision &
OB
Apr 26, 2020
This course has really helped me broaden my skills and knowledge in Leadership and organisational structures and also how to apply in my field of study, so grateful, but the stress was worth it
By Icar C•
Dec 20, 2018
Learned a lot of practical things that I can apply in my current job. Thank you Professor Lok and the rest of the Macquarie and Coursera team!
By Omolola T•
Apr 27, 2020
This course has really helped me broaden my skills and knowledge in Leadership and organisational structures and also how to apply in my field of study, so grateful, but the stress was worth it
By Sandeep K•
May 23, 2019
Learned new perspectives of Strategic HRM and some really helpful management frameworks and concepts which will definitely help me in my career.
By Zoia K•
Aug 17, 2020
very informative and interesting course. Although I have been working for 9 years in HRM, lots of new information found here and learned things, which will help me for better execution.
By BHARATH P D•
Jun 19, 2020
The course content is excellent and the articles, case studies made the learning easy. Overall a very and informative course.
By Dimple K•
Jan 21, 2019
Highly recommend
By Keshab P P•
Feb 16, 2020
There is problem in verification. I don't like it.
By Olabanji A•
Aug 20, 2019
Every staff must take this course. The earlier you take in your career life, the better for your progression. It also has applications to entrepreneurial development.
By chandni a•
Sep 8, 2019
Its worth doing this course and i have gained a lot of aspects from the modules which i believe will certainly help me in my career.
By James D•
Apr 26, 2020
Great course. Very practical, straight to the point. I could use all the tools proposed in my current company
By Rishi M•
Jan 22, 2019
Excellent Course. Really loved the way of assignments via case studies
By Claudia V•
Mar 2, 2019
Loved this course. What a life-changing experience. Thank you!
By MOHAMED L M M•
Mar 7, 2019
An excellent course.
By Hishmi S•
Feb 1, 2019
very good course
By Stavros S•
May 15, 2020
Excellent course. Well organized and structured. Professional professor with a high level of expertise who can explain the theory, concepts, frameworks and tools with ease and clarity, which makes it much easier to implement within case studies. Most importantly, you can gain transferable skills and knowledge, which can easily be implemented within the working environment. Highly Recommended!
By Adrian H•
Jan 20, 2021
If you want to know to how to match organizational structure and staff development to your strategy, then this course is for you. The course takes your through a step by step process of aligning corporate structure and staff retention to the strategy the organization is pursuing. Some great tips on what to beware of along the way.
By AMANDA J•
Oct 31, 2020
The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful to dear professor Jaco Lok and all the support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.
By Nepha M N•
Aug 31, 2021
I had great pleasure taking this course. I have learned how knowing the organazation is important for choosing the appropriate management strategy that will achieve the business goals .
By Vita O•
Nov 29, 2020
I had a great experience of education. It was hard and interesting. Practice tasks was based on my our life experience, and information was useful. Thank you, i will continue for sure
By Parij B•
Sep 8, 2019
Gave me a really good idea of organizational structure and ideas behind every organizational decisions
By Kurt v M•
Jan 27, 2020
This course has been incredibly insightful, providing a detailed look at the fundamentals of organisation design. It has truly given me a new lens thru which to look at my current employer and provided me with incredible insight into how I can both lead in my organisation and have a greater impact of achieving our organisation's market strategy by leveraging our critical skills. This course is a must follow for both aspiring and curent leaders.
By NKERABIGWI I•
Dec 19, 2020
This course prepared me will prepare me how I will tackle challenges and how I can enable my organisation to deliver on its strategy while ensuring it remains sufficiently agile.
I can examine what is the organisational culture, the primary organisational structures, and what we mean by ‘systems’, before building on your foundational knowledge and taking a more strategic perspective.
By (K12 _ H D T V A•
Mar 29, 2021
To be honest, I love this training course!! It brought me many useful skills in management and even gave me chances to practice the knowledge immediately which made me have a clearer vision of what I have just studied. On the other hands, the course also taught me so many new vocabularies that helped me be more confident in my English skills.
By Juan A J I•
Nov 4, 2021
Actualmente soy estudiante de una universidad, adicional, trabajo en una aerolínea y tengo un cargo de jefe. Este curso ha descrito todas las problemáticas que pasan en mi empresa y me ha dado las herramientas para poder solucionarlas. Siendo un curso online me ha ayudado muchísimo y estoy pensando seriamente en continuar con estos cursos.