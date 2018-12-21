Chevron Left
How do you lead your organisation when today’s work environment is so competitive and complex? When you become responsible for leading an organisation, your most important leadership challenge will be enabling your organisation to deliver on its strategy while ensuring it remains sufficiently agile. This course will prepare you to tackle this challenge. You will examine what organisational culture is, the primary organisational structures, and what we mean by ‘systems’, before building on your foundational knowledge and taking a more strategic perspective. The structured learning activities that complement this course (video lectures, quizzes, discussion prompts and written assessments) will not only prepare you to take your organisation forward in a more strategic direction, but to make better decisions along the way....

PH

Aug 16, 2021

Well-structured and logical syllabus and delivery. I did boarden my perspective and knowledge about key organizational elements and how they interact with each others to achieve business vision &

OB

Apr 26, 2020

This course has really helped me broaden my skills and knowledge in Leadership and organisational structures and also how to apply in my field of study, so grateful, but the stress was worth it

By Icar C

Dec 20, 2018

Learned a lot of practical things that I can apply in my current job. Thank you Professor Lok and the rest of the Macquarie and Coursera team!

By Omolola T

Apr 27, 2020

By Sandeep K

May 23, 2019

Learned new perspectives of Strategic HRM and some really helpful management frameworks and concepts which will definitely help me in my career.

By Zoia K

Aug 17, 2020

very informative and interesting course. Although I have been working for 9 years in HRM, lots of new information found here and learned things, which will help me for better execution.

By BHARATH P D

Jun 19, 2020

The course content is excellent and the articles, case studies made the learning easy. Overall a very and informative course.

By Dimple K

Jan 21, 2019

Highly recommend

By Keshab P P

Feb 16, 2020

There is problem in verification. I don't like it.

By Pham H

Aug 17, 2021

By Olabanji A

Aug 20, 2019

Every staff must take this course. The earlier you take in your career life, the better for your progression. It also has applications to entrepreneurial development.

By chandni a

Sep 8, 2019

Its worth doing this course and i have gained a lot of aspects from the modules which i believe will certainly help me in my career.

By James D

Apr 26, 2020

Great course. Very practical, straight to the point. I could use all the tools proposed in my current company

By Rishi M

Jan 22, 2019

Excellent Course. Really loved the way of assignments via case studies

By Claudia V

Mar 2, 2019

Loved this course. What a life-changing experience. Thank you!

By MOHAMED L M M

Mar 7, 2019

An excellent course.

By Hishmi S

Feb 1, 2019

very good course

By Stavros S

May 15, 2020

Excellent course. Well organized and structured. Professional professor with a high level of expertise who can explain the theory, concepts, frameworks and tools with ease and clarity, which makes it much easier to implement within case studies. Most importantly, you can gain transferable skills and knowledge, which can easily be implemented within the working environment. Highly Recommended!

By Adrian H

Jan 20, 2021

If you want to know to how to match organizational structure and staff development to your strategy, then this course is for you. The course takes your through a step by step process of aligning corporate structure and staff retention to the strategy the organization is pursuing. Some great tips on what to beware of along the way.

By AMANDA J

Oct 31, 2020

The lessons were very informative, easily understood and the presentations were attractive. I would be much grateful to dear professor Jaco Lok and all the support staff, for their endless endeavours to make this course a success. Thank you so much.

By Nepha M N

Aug 31, 2021

I​ had great pleasure taking this course. I have learned how knowing the organazation is important for choosing the appropriate management strategy that will achieve the business goals .

By Vita O

Nov 29, 2020

I had a great experience of education. It was hard and interesting. Practice tasks was based on my our life experience, and information was useful. Thank you, i will continue for sure

By Parij B

Sep 8, 2019

Gave me a really good idea of organizational structure and ideas behind every organizational decisions

By Kurt v M

Jan 27, 2020

This course has been incredibly insightful, providing a detailed look at the fundamentals of organisation design. It has truly given me a new lens thru which to look at my current employer and provided me with incredible insight into how I can both lead in my organisation and have a greater impact of achieving our organisation's market strategy by leveraging our critical skills. This course is a must follow for both aspiring and curent leaders.

By NKERABIGWI I

Dec 19, 2020

This course prepared me will prepare me how I will tackle challenges and how I can enable my organisation to deliver on its strategy while ensuring it remains sufficiently agile.

I can examine what is the organisational culture, the primary organisational structures, and what we mean by ‘systems’, before building on your foundational knowledge and taking a more strategic perspective.

By (K12 _ H D T V A

Mar 29, 2021

To be honest, I love this training course!! It brought me many useful skills in management and even gave me chances to practice the knowledge immediately which made me have a clearer vision of what I have just studied. On the other hands, the course also taught me so many new vocabularies that helped me be more confident in my English skills.

By Juan A J I

Nov 4, 2021

Actualmente soy estudiante de una universidad, adicional, trabajo en una aerolínea y tengo un cargo de jefe. Este curso ha descrito todas las problemáticas que pasan en mi empresa y me ha dado las herramientas para poder solucionarlas. Siendo un curso online me ha ayudado muchísimo y estoy pensando seriamente en continuar con estos cursos.

