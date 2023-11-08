In today's rapidly evolving global and personalized marketplaces, delivering exceptional customer experiences is no longer a one-time transaction but a continuous process. To thrive in this dynamic landscape, organizations must harness the power of the Voice of the Customer (VoC) – a practice that involves actively listening to customers to understand their preferences, needs, and feedback. This course equips participants with the tools, methods, and strategies to not only collect valuable customer insights but also to cultivate a customer-centric culture within their organizations. By examining real-world case studies and examples from industry leaders like JetBlue, Zappos, and Amazon, participants will learn how VoC practices can drive improvements in customer satisfaction, decision-making, and product/service development.
Voice of the Customer (VoC): Enhancing Experiences
Analyze key concepts, benefits and frameworks of the VoC practice
Identify and analyze core customer feedback collection methods and data
Apply VoC principles in the organization to improve collaboration, decision making and continuous improvement
In today's global, local, and highly personalized marketplaces, the customer experience is no longer transactional and one-sided. As technology evolves, providing the most personalized "experiences" when searching, buying, and consuming products and services, organizations need to create channels and methods to "Listen" to their customers.
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you purchase a Certificate you get access to all course materials, including graded assignments. Upon completing the course, your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
You will be eligible for a full refund until two weeks after your payment date, or (for courses that have just launched) until two weeks after the first session of the course begins, whichever is later. You cannot receive a refund once you’ve earned a Course Certificate, even if you complete the course within the two-week refund period. See our full refund policy.