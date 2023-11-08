Coursera Instructor Network
Voice of the Customer (VoC): Enhancing Experiences
Taught in English

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Hector Sandoval

Instructor: Hector Sandoval

4.8

(20 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

2 hours to complete
What you'll learn

  • Analyze key concepts, benefits and frameworks of the VoC practice

  • Identify and analyze core customer feedback collection methods and data

  • Apply VoC principles in the organization to improve collaboration, decision making and continuous improvement

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

November 2023

Assessments

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

In today's global, local, and highly personalized marketplaces, the customer experience is no longer transactional and one-sided. As technology evolves, providing the most personalized "experiences" when searching, buying, and consuming products and services, organizations need to create channels and methods to "Listen" to their customers.

What's included

12 videos4 readings1 assignment

Instructor

Hector Sandoval
10 Courses21,868 learners

