Designing a Customer Support Chatbot Using Flowise
Designing a Customer Support Chatbot Using Flowise

Beginner level
No prior experience required
1 hour to complete
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Design and implement chatbots that can handle frequently asked questions, thereby enhancing customer service.

  • Build a user interface to provide accurate responses on a specific website.

  • Embed a chatbot seamlessly into a website to quickly address customer queries.

March 2024

1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

Did you know you can create a code-free chatbot, similar to ChatGPT, without writing a single line of code? This one-hour course is for those interested in building fully functional chatbots that are trained on specific website data without coding. Learn to use flowise.ai to build a chatbot without a single line of code. The hands-on experience includes setting up a flowise.ai account, interacting with the platform, and building the chatbot. This unique project allows you to the power of advanced AI models to build chatbots. Just make sure that you have Flowise.ai installed on your system. To make the most of this course, it is best, but not mandatory, to have a background in CRM.

8 videos1 reading1 assignment

Instructor

Vinita Silaparasetty
7 Courses638 learners

