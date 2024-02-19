Unilever
Customer Understanding and Digital Marketing Channels
Unilever

Customer Understanding and Digital Marketing Channels

This course is part of Unilever Digital Marketing Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Unilever Team

Instructor: Unilever Team

3,572 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(40 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

19 assignments

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.8

(40 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
20 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Leadership and Management expertise

This course is part of the Unilever Digital Marketing Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Unilever
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will explore the current digital marketing landscape and the role of a digital market analyst. You'll focus on learning fundamental marketing concepts while exploring marketing transformation in the digital age.

What's included

12 videos8 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts

In this module, we will explore essential topics such as understanding customer experience insights, customer segmentation, content marketing, brand storytelling, and aligning these efforts to drive marketing strategies.

What's included

9 videos9 readings5 assignments

In this module, you will focus on ecommerce channels. You'll examine the 6Ps of marketing and explore other popular marketing strategies such as situationaly analysis, STP, and customer lifecycle management.

What's included

9 videos11 readings4 assignments

In this module, you will focus on digital marketing channels and the outbound and inbound tools and performance metrics that support them. You'll also explore creating an action plan and customer journey map.

What's included

13 videos20 readings6 assignments

Instructor

Instructor ratings
5.0 (11 ratings)
Unilever Team
Unilever
8 Courses8,693 learners

Offered by

Unilever

Recommended if you're interested in Leadership and Management

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Leadership and Management? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions