The Customer Understanding and Digital Marketing Channels course explores the dynamic landscape of digital marketing and its pivotal role in modern business strategies. In a digital world, it is more important than ever for businesses to connect with a global audience, target specific demographics, measure campaign performance with precision, and deliver personalized marketing messages.
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will explore the current digital marketing landscape and the role of a digital market analyst. You'll focus on learning fundamental marketing concepts while exploring marketing transformation in the digital age.
12 videos8 readings4 assignments2 discussion prompts
In this module, we will explore essential topics such as understanding customer experience insights, customer segmentation, content marketing, brand storytelling, and aligning these efforts to drive marketing strategies.
9 videos9 readings5 assignments
In this module, you will focus on ecommerce channels. You'll examine the 6Ps of marketing and explore other popular marketing strategies such as situationaly analysis, STP, and customer lifecycle management.
9 videos11 readings4 assignments
In this module, you will focus on digital marketing channels and the outbound and inbound tools and performance metrics that support them. You'll also explore creating an action plan and customer journey map.
13 videos20 readings6 assignments
Entry-Level professionals looking to start a new career as a Digital Marketing Analyst. Interested learners may be making a career switch, currently have marketing experience, or have minimal experience in data analytics. Professionals with strong public relations, communications, problem solving, time management, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
Experience with spreadsheets such as Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets and presentation slides such as Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides is a plus but not required.
A digital marketing analyst utilizes data analysis tools and methodologies to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, assess user engagement, and derive insights to optimize marketing strategies across various digital channels. They synthesize data from multiple sources, create comprehensive reports, and collaborate with marketing teams to enhance campaign performance and improve the overall digital presence of a brand or organization.