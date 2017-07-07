About this Course

35,242 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Capital Budgeting
  • Risk Analysis
  • Project
  • Finance
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Università Bocconi

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(4,140 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Project Finance and the Network of Contracts

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 50 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Syndicate

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Risk Analysis

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Capital Budgeting

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 53 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM FINANCING AND INVESTING IN INFRASTRUCTURE

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder