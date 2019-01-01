Profile

Stefano Gatti

Director

    Bio

    Stefano Gatti is Director of the Full Time MBA at SDA Bocconi School of Management. He has been the Director of the B.Sc of Economics and Finance at Università Bocconi, where he’s been also Director of the International Teachers’ Programme. His main area of research is corporate finance and investment banking. He has published in these areas including recent publications in the Journal of Money, credit and banking, Financial Management, the Journal of Applied Corporate Finance and the European Journal of Operational Research. Professor Gatti has published a variety of texts on banking and finance areas and has acted as a consultant to several financial and non-financial institutions and for the Italian Ministry of the Economy, the Financial Stability Board and the OECD/Group of G20. He is financial advisor of the Pension Fund of Health care professions and is member of the Board of Directors and board of auditors of Italian industrial and financial corporations.

    Financing and Investing in Infrastructure

