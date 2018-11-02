SA
Dec 27, 2020
very useful course I learned a lot of things related to project finance, the instructor was good as well. I just wanted to know if there is a list of the meaning of the key words used in the course.
TG
Aug 19, 2020
I enjoyed the course. The material is well explained, good details and examples. Gives a good base of Project finance with focus on the insfrustructur phases and the relevant risks and solutions.
By Jérôme J•
Nov 2, 2018
This course allows you to have a pretty good insight of Project Finance. You get the opportunity to have a strong understanding of the subject.
My advise for you :
If you're reading this, that means you you have an interest for it.
So jump into it.
By Edoardo A•
Jan 1, 2020
Very practical content, intuitively explained. While i knew already quite a lot about corporate finance, this course was still very relevant for understanding the difference with project finance. Particularly liked the focus on the legal structures for project finance, however i would have have add more case studies and more complex quantitative tasks.
Thanks Professor Gatti and Bocconi's staff for the course!
By Alejandra A C•
Jul 6, 2019
I really enjoyed this course, the material is presented in very didactical manner, the contents are not dull, the professor is very clear as well as entertaining and it provides a great overview of project finance. However it would be nice to have some more real-life exercises to get more in depth with the practice. I am looking forward to a more advanced version of this course.
By Raafe K K•
Oct 14, 2018
I really enjoyed taking this course with Prof. Gatti on Finance and Infrastructure Investment. The course was well presented, and it covered the fundamental concepts of project finance in an intuitive and easy to understand way. Highly recommend this course to budding and experienced engineers who wish to expand their knowledge base in the area of project finance.
By Vidyadhar B•
Nov 1, 2019
This is a great course and a lot of insights in the course that are required for an infrastructure development project. A robust financial arrangement is a critical success factor for any successful infrastructure project, and this course will help to learn the knowledge needed to set up a robust financial arrangement needed to deliver a successful project.
By Alberto C M•
Sep 29, 2020
Excellent course. I highly recommend it. Prof. Gatti explains project finance quite good, he is constantly trying to put examples of what he is explaining. This course addresses project finance from different points of view such as financial as well as legal. Thanks coursera and Università Bocconi for giving us the opportunity to expand our knowledge.
By Ruben G W•
Jul 14, 2019
The instructor was very clear in explaining the subject. I love the discussion videos of Mr Stefano Gatti with his students, it felt like I was in the forum. I would recommend this course to anyone who is relatively new in finance and willingly to learn about Project Finance. Thank you, Mr Gatti and team, your effort is highly appreciated!
By Luis W T F•
Jan 21, 2019
This is a very complete course that teaches the student how project finance deals are prepared along with all the elements that are involved in their settlement. The course also teaches how capital budgeting can be done to analyze the cash inflows and outflows of a given project on parellel with its financial sustainability.
By Radha K T•
May 17, 2020
This is an exceptional course being offered by Università Bocconi. The instructor Prof Stefano Gatti is amazing. He made the complex subject so easy to understand and course delivery was brilliant. I would recommend this course for any infrastructure professional,especially for people working in PPP space.
By Hashem S E•
Jul 1, 2020
this course really gave me enriching knowledge in the field of investing in projects, it gave me insights in many aspects regarding whither to invest in a project or not. any how, this is my favorite course among all coursera courses, i loved the teaching method, the instructor, and the bocconi university
By Muhammad R F•
May 25, 2020
The explanation is straight to the point, making the complex simple and easy to digest, adding insight, provoking curiosity, and increasing the mindset in the Infrastructure Investment Project Finance and Investment. Thank you very much to Mr. Stefano Gatti and the team. An interesting way of education.
By Prakhar G•
May 11, 2020
This course is a very detailed course regarding project finance. It gives a full overview regarding project finance and how it has evolved. The professor teaches each and every concept in a very detailed manner along with numericals to make the students understand the practical side of Project Finance.
By Fabio M F G•
May 2, 2018
Great introduction to Project Finance, full with comprehensive examples. Lectures are quite self-explanatory for anyone with elementary (maybe introductory?) finance skills. Obviously, the subject is quite country-specific (I myself work in Brazil with little knowledge except for a few other countries we use to benchmark) and the course focuses on Italy's regulatory framework.
I just wished there were more case studies and discussion with other peers from other countries, especially cases of success in developing world (though one of the two case studies relates to a port in Peru). I believe there are a few English typos that make some lines hard to understand at first, but nothing that bothers much after a more careful reading.
Great course overall! Definetely five stars! Wish I had the opportunity to discuss these issues in person with Professor Gatti!
By Bolanle A E•
Aug 1, 2020
Financing and Investing in Infrastructure by Università Bocconi by is certainly one of the best courses I have taken in Finance. The passion of Professor Stefano Gatti comes across all through the course and the simplicity and ease of delivery was beautiful to experience. I also loved the conversation between the Professor and his scholars. And the effort in actually going through the examples in his own writing really helped drive the concepts home. My Organisation is currently in the process of some major infrastructure investment activities across Africa and I believe I am now better able to lead my team of strategists through this process successfully. I say a big thank you to Professor Stefano Gatti and the entire team at Università Bocconi, Ho imparato così tanto grazie a te, Grazie!
By Eddy S D•
Mar 19, 2017
Great course to explain the fundamentals of Project Finance summarizing key concepts and including some brief examples. Professor Gatti is clearly knowledgeable about the topic and takes great care of being both accurate and synthetic. Course syllabus is also well structured to progressively build an understanding of PF. Improvement points (there must be a few ones!): videos could be made slightly more "natural", more examples/case studies would be appreciated. Above all, this course would deserve to be complemented by a level 2 entering into more details of modelling and complex examples.
By Preetam S•
May 3, 2020
It was wonderful learning from Professor Stefano. Course is well structured and covers all the basics of finance in infrastructure. It was an enriching journey from learning very basics like who are the shareholders to how they protect their positions in the capital intense sector like Infrastructure.
It is highly recommended to people who are working in the Infrastruture domain to take this course.
Thank you very much Professor Stefano (and team) and the Coursera community for making this course available.
By Juan M G•
May 31, 2020
The instructor goes into important details about project finance transactions that show he has vast experience in the field. The explanations are clear, the examples (both practical with numbers and the case studies) are very helpful in cementing the knowledge I was trying to learn. Overall, highly recommended for any who works in the infrastructure field, whether someone new to the field or a veteran that wants to refresh the fundamentals of project finance deals
By Mary C M P•
Aug 21, 2018
This course is worth your time, effort, and money. You would learn the intricacies of infrastructure finance, including how lenders organize themselves, the different contracts involved in project finance, and even the profitability and cover ratios used to assess the profitability and financial sustainability of an infrastructure project. You would understand the course even if your background is non-finance - they simply the explanations.
By Fabio R C•
Dec 20, 2018
Very nice course! As a lawyer, I am usually focused on drafting agreements related to project finance, however without understanding the financial concepts behind the documents. Now, I am not only able to understand the whole financial structure of a project, but I am also able to discuss and create new contractual clauses in order to reach better results to the stakeholders at the table. I definitely recommend this course.
By Sarosh K•
Dec 20, 2017
A great course with a very innovative classroom type of delivery. Professor has led the topic through a very simple yet structured approach to deliver and make understand the complexities of project finance at different stages. A very useful course with lots of professional insights into real life project cases . Really satisfied on completion this course. Thanks and Regards to Professor Stafano Gatti and the university
By Kunal L•
Feb 3, 2021
This course provides in depth overview of Project Financing with numerous case studies. Various new concepts are taught in a very lucid way including various technical parts. The entire course is well framed in order to properly help students grasp new concepts and their applications. You will learn a lot of new terms and framework of financing behind Infrastructure.
By Tamar M•
Apr 14, 2022
Great course for professionals who have knowledge and experience in project finance, but also for those who have not been exposed to these transactions. Useful, since apart from explaining the contractual framework, the course offers clear analysis of the finance part of the transaction. The material is well-organized, the lectures are easy to follow!
By Rishi S M•
Sep 12, 2020
Amazing professor. Helped me a lot on a project I was working on. Gave me a base on how infrastructure finance goes on in the real world. Put in my mind the points that I was missing in terms of how the loan financing works in infra projects. And how the creditors protect themselves from risks that accompany investments in special purpose vehicles.
By Luigi D•
Oct 17, 2019
Very interesting course. It really provides a comprehensive overview of mechanism and financial tools for financing infrastructures. I really think these knowledge will become more and more important in future, as private investment are playing an always increasing role for development of infrastructures and our economies.
By Angel O M M•
Dec 3, 2020
As Engineer with limited knowledge of Finance, I think this Course is suitable for all people interested in Infrastructure Finance. I wouldn't say it is a course for beginners however the way how it is structured, the case studies and other materials make it easy to follow and understand. In two word: very recommended.