Columbia University
Skills you'll gain: Big Data, Marketing, Leadership, Communication, Analysis, Data Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Business Analysis, Finance, Data Management, Statistical Tests, Analytics, Pricing
4.7
(117 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Business Analysis, Cash Flow, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Financial Analysis, Flow Network, Forecasting, General Accounting, General Statistics, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Modeling, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Sales, Spreadsheet Software, Strategy, Strategy and Operations, Taxes
4.5
(14.3k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Analysis, Business Analysis, Cash Management, Communication, Corporate Accouting, Data Analysis, Data Analysis Software, Data Management, Data Model, Decision Making, Design and Product, Entrepreneurship, Finance, General Statistics, Investment Management, Leadership and Management, Market Research, Marketing, Mathematics, Modeling, Performance Management, Probability & Statistics, Product Management, Product Marketing, Research and Design, Risk, Risk Management, Sales, Spreadsheet Software, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.5
(9.6k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
Free
Yale University
Skills you'll gain: Accounting, Finance, Behavioral Economics, Strategy and Operations, Investment Management, Regulations and Compliance, Financial Markets, Data Analysis, Risk, Statistical Tests, Corporate Accouting, Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Market (Economics), Entrepreneurship, Financial Analysis, Risk Management, Business Process Management, Probability & Statistics
4.8
(21.8k reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Adaptability, Business Psychology, Communication, Decision Making, Entrepreneurship, Human Learning, Leadership, Leadership and Management, Marketing, Personal Advertisement, Sales, Strategy, Strategy and Operations
4.7
(2.7k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 1-3 Months
University of Illinois
Skills you'll gain: Operations Management, Financial Analysis, Budget Management, Finance, General Accounting, Audit, Communication, Strategy, Management Accounting, Accounting, Statistical Analysis, Data Management, Risk, Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Analysis, Taxes, Data Visualization, Motivation, Software Engineering Tools, Corporate Accouting, Culture, Economics, Theoretical Computer Science, Law, Brand Management, Statistical Programming, Python Programming, Corporate Bond, Risk Management, Supply Chain and Logistics, Digital Marketing, Computer Programming, Mergers & Acquisitions, Social Media, Analytics, Project Management, Entrepreneurship, Algorithms, Contract Management, R Programming, Virtual Reality, Natural Language Processing, Machine Learning, Market (Economics), Econometrics, Business Analysis, Probability & Statistics, Market Research, General Statistics, Marketing, Forecasting, Agile Software Development, Innovation, Business Intelligence, Data Analysis, Strategy and Operations, Process Analysis, Marketing Mix, Research and Design, Big Data, Network Analysis, Creativity, Regression, Leadership and Management, Banking, Business Psychology, Cost Accounting, Negotiation, Business Process Management, Investment, Supply Chain Systems, Financial Accounting, Leadership, Software Engineering, Investment Management
Earn a degree
Degree
Business finance is the initial capital that is required to start a business and the managing of that money. It is usually in the form of funding that you've raised to start, maintain, or expand the commercial business venture. In a broader sense, business finance refers to the entire category of a company or organization managing its money, to have clarity on the company's investments, budgeting, credit, savings, and business forecasting.
The financial decisions for a small startup or a sole proprietorship usually fall to the owner of the business. In a larger company, the matters of business finance are under the responsibility of an accountant or financial manager. These managers may have a team of people to help with the administrative tasks involved with company payroll, taxes, payments, and other areas of business finance.
It's important to learn business finance because you can gain insights into funding a business operation, whether through a commercial loan, line of credit, or crowdfunding. Business finance can help you understand the pros and cons of raising money for your business, how to allocate capital, and how to best fund the day-to-day operations of the business.
If you want to work in business, you'll have to learn to deal with financial issues of all kinds, especially if you own or manage the business. Learning business finance helps you determine how to make capital investment decisions, how to obtain business loans as needed, assess business valuation for the business, apply for grant funding, or liquidate some of your business to raise money.
The types of careers associated with business finance knowledge and a good educational background include financial management roles like financial analysts, budget analysts, tax accountants, financial forecasters, and financial managers. Once you're armed with good work experience, you can branch out to work on your own or move into different industries as an insurance agent, a real estate broker, or a commercial loan officer.
Taking online courses about business finance can open up new areas of interest to you in venture capital financing, cash flow analysis, international finance, investments and markets, and more. If you're already working in a financial role, and want to expand your knowledge, taking online courses in business finance can help you to better understand income statements, balance sheets, and financial ratio analysis models.