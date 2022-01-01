Learner Reviews & Feedback for Investment Banking: Financial Analysis and Valuation by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
This course will provide students the key building blocks required for a career in investment banking, valuation, and other corporate-finance focused fields. It is designed to provide a practical application of financial statement analysis and valuation techniques commonly performed by industry professionals.
The course has two major parts. The first focuses on the foundational elements of financial statement and ratio analysis. The second applies the financial statements and forecasts within the context of company valuation, utilizing common industry valuation techniques. ...