Chevron Left
Back to Investment Banking: Financial Analysis and Valuation

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Investment Banking: Financial Analysis and Valuation by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

About the Course

This course will provide students the key building blocks required for a career in investment banking, valuation, and other corporate-finance focused fields. It is designed to provide a practical application of financial statement analysis and valuation techniques commonly performed by industry professionals. The course has two major parts. The first focuses on the foundational elements of financial statement and ratio analysis.  The second applies the financial statements and forecasts within the context of company valuation, utilizing common industry valuation techniques.   ...
Filter by:

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder