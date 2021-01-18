Chevron Left
Back to Fundamentals of financial and management accounting

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Fundamentals of financial and management accounting by Politecnico di Milano

4.7
stars
580 ratings
138 reviews

About the Course

This is an introductory course on financial and management accounting. The first part of this course will introduce the basic accounting principles and accounting terminology to understand how a company keeps control of financial events and provides information on how it is performing. These basic concepts will support the analysis of financial reports companies prepare. We will go through balance sheet, income statement, financial statement, learning how to read and analyze them. The course will also provide the basis of management accounting introducing some techniques (e.g. break- even analysis or NPV) to support managers in making short-term and long-term decisions, such as "Is it convenient to dispose a production machine and buy a new one?" or "How many products should the company sell in order to break-even?" The course will bring examples and case studies that will help students better understand the practical applications of the basic accounting principles and techniques. At the end of the course, students will be able to read, understand and analyze financial documents and to apply simple techniques to analyse costs and evaluate capital investment decisions....

Top reviews

AP

Jan 5, 2022

Thank you so much for the opportunity to improve my skills. I found the course to be very well presented and I really am motivated to do as many courses as I possibly can!\n\nThank you once again x

JJ

Oct 27, 2020

This course was very much useful for my career and I came to know much about cost and financial accounting.\n\nThe videos and the explanation were clearly explained .\n\nThankyou mam.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 136 Reviews for Fundamentals of financial and management accounting

By Bill B

Jan 18, 2021

Can't follow speaker. First Quiz was asking to solve a problem for a formula never listed in the lectures unless it was in relation to something else and also quiz statements I could not find in lectures.

What kind of introduction course starts with a discussion of NPV? How is this fundamental to understanding accounting?

Tried to un enroll but only option was feed back. Was a free course so gave it a couple stars.

By Lara R S

Jul 12, 2020

not very beginner-friendly!

By Shivakumar E M

Dec 31, 2020

This course was a nice refresher. I had studied this way back in 2003-2005. The instructor puts the best efforts to make sure the classes are lively and the quizzes very tricky. Thanks Deborah Agostino!

By adedayo a

Jan 25, 2021

This course has really helped to to better my understanding of basic accounting principles. Thanks to Politecnico and my instructor, Deborah Agostino.

By Vessel G

Feb 22, 2021

Concise contents but covering important practical issues. Good examples derived from everyday job experience and useful references to what is expected to comprise the work of a financial professional in a commercial company. An innovative approach in teaching the course demonstrated by Deborah that helps understand and apply the financial principles with understanding and easily.

Overall - good practical course taught with devotion and stressing on main practical financial approaches,

By Sandy F C

Dec 25, 2020

Thank you for the Coursera program after completed the course I able to read, understand and analyze financial documents and to apply simple techniques to analyse costs and evaluate capital investment decisions. I gained skill on Financial Accounting, Decision-Making, Management Accounting, and Financial Statement. I like the instructors teaching styles and easy to understand and followed great experiences.

By Christina

Jan 21, 2021

As I am a BA holder in Audit and I' continuing My MBA degree, I found this course very stisfied as he resume such detail and useful information that I learned during my 4 years of accounting studies.

Big thanks for the instructor, she explain very well. and it was very helpful with all the examples and the exercises

By david k

Feb 28, 2021

The videos tutorials are in high quality, which aids in comprehending and seeing words, numbers clearly. The topics covered on this subject are 100% explained and summaries to main facts' and points that will enable one to have skills that are in line with financial and management accounting.

By Alina G

Feb 21, 2021

Amazing! This course helped me understand the basics of accounting. It is very well structured and explained. What I like the most was the fact that no matter whether you got the answer right or wrong, by the end of the quiz, there was an explanation of how to correctly solve the problem.

By Kethaka S A

May 11, 2022

This course is well structured from very bsic to advanced, so anyone can go through it and level up your knowledge. And the lecturer follows a ver inteeracting method ,so it gives kind of live class experience rather than online class which makes you more sticky to this course. :)

By Diego D

Sep 1, 2020

The teacher use all of examples, very comunicative. Espanish: muchas gracias estimada profesora, en un futuro nos podremos conocer cuando viaje a Europa, he aprendido y disfrutado mucho de la materia. Un placer haber realizado el curso. Bendiciones y un cordial saludo

By Ray K

Mar 12, 2021

Great course , very informative, and nicely presented. Is there any way the title of the course can have correct capitalization, such as "Financial and Management Accounting? " The certificate doesn't look official because of the lower case words.

By Joshua A

Feb 24, 2021

This course is certainly beyond fundamental levels as the name of the course portrays........The course provided far far more details and knowledge than I ever imagined.......Thank you Prof. Deborah Agostino for your valuable insights..........

By Artem B

Mar 5, 2021

It was a pleasure to participate in this course. Although, I have finished the Bachelor related to Finance and Accounting program, It is always good and useful to remind a lot of important details. Thank you for such opportunity!

By Mirko B

Mar 4, 2021

Un curso muy práctico, la profesora es muy dinámica en sus explicaciones, aprendí bastante en estas semanas del curso; no me queda nada más que felicitar al Instituto Politécnico de Milán, por promover este tipo de cursos.

By Saishankar S

Jul 4, 2020

Very clear presentation. Varied examples to illustrate the basic concepts. In fact, the entire gamut of accounting and investment decisions are neatly covered by the teacher. The examples are very good too.

By Khristine M G

Nov 12, 2021

I'm a non accounting graduate but I gained enough knowledge about financial and managerial fundamentals of accounting. It really pays off to add it up to my credentials being a bookkeeper by profession.

By Amanda P

Jan 6, 2022

Thank you so much for the opportunity to improve my skills. I found the course to be very well presented and I really am motivated to do as many courses as I possibly can!

Thank you once again x

By Hari P J

Jun 24, 2020

It's easy to understand the topic financial and Management Accounting it was medium level difficulty course but I am manage to overcome it thank you for giving this opportunity.

By Jacintha J

Oct 28, 2020

This course was very much useful for my career and I came to know much about cost and financial accounting.

The videos and the explanation were clearly explained .

Thankyou mam.

By Germán I V S

Mar 3, 2021

The whole course goes straight to the point of understanding how a company works and the lessons can be related to your context if you want to run your own business.

By Ma. M D

Jan 29, 2021

Thank you for giving such a detailed explanation every discussion and providing also a free certificate in the course. Kudos to the team. More power & God bless. :)

By Yılmaz A

Mar 7, 2021

This was my first course at Coursera and happy to have completed it succesfully. Thank you Prof. Deborah Agostino for explaining everything clearly.

By George A

Feb 10, 2021

Great experience! Concepts were explained in simple terms. Exercises and tests allows one to put the concepts in to practical situations

By Kushma R

Sep 28, 2020

It's easy to understand the topic in financial and management accounting. The lecture are well explained and easy to follow

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder