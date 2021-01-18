AP
Jan 5, 2022
Thank you so much for the opportunity to improve my skills. I found the course to be very well presented and I really am motivated to do as many courses as I possibly can!\n\nThank you once again x
JJ
Oct 27, 2020
This course was very much useful for my career and I came to know much about cost and financial accounting.\n\nThe videos and the explanation were clearly explained .\n\nThankyou mam.
By Bill B•
Jan 18, 2021
Can't follow speaker. First Quiz was asking to solve a problem for a formula never listed in the lectures unless it was in relation to something else and also quiz statements I could not find in lectures.
What kind of introduction course starts with a discussion of NPV? How is this fundamental to understanding accounting?
Tried to un enroll but only option was feed back. Was a free course so gave it a couple stars.
By Lara R S•
Jul 12, 2020
not very beginner-friendly!
By Shivakumar E M•
Dec 31, 2020
This course was a nice refresher. I had studied this way back in 2003-2005. The instructor puts the best efforts to make sure the classes are lively and the quizzes very tricky. Thanks Deborah Agostino!
By adedayo a•
Jan 25, 2021
This course has really helped to to better my understanding of basic accounting principles. Thanks to Politecnico and my instructor, Deborah Agostino.
By Vessel G•
Feb 22, 2021
Concise contents but covering important practical issues. Good examples derived from everyday job experience and useful references to what is expected to comprise the work of a financial professional in a commercial company. An innovative approach in teaching the course demonstrated by Deborah that helps understand and apply the financial principles with understanding and easily.
Overall - good practical course taught with devotion and stressing on main practical financial approaches,
By Sandy F C•
Dec 25, 2020
Thank you for the Coursera program after completed the course I able to read, understand and analyze financial documents and to apply simple techniques to analyse costs and evaluate capital investment decisions. I gained skill on Financial Accounting, Decision-Making, Management Accounting, and Financial Statement. I like the instructors teaching styles and easy to understand and followed great experiences.
By Christina•
Jan 21, 2021
As I am a BA holder in Audit and I' continuing My MBA degree, I found this course very stisfied as he resume such detail and useful information that I learned during my 4 years of accounting studies.
Big thanks for the instructor, she explain very well. and it was very helpful with all the examples and the exercises
By david k•
Feb 28, 2021
The videos tutorials are in high quality, which aids in comprehending and seeing words, numbers clearly. The topics covered on this subject are 100% explained and summaries to main facts' and points that will enable one to have skills that are in line with financial and management accounting.
By Alina G•
Feb 21, 2021
Amazing! This course helped me understand the basics of accounting. It is very well structured and explained. What I like the most was the fact that no matter whether you got the answer right or wrong, by the end of the quiz, there was an explanation of how to correctly solve the problem.
By Kethaka S A•
May 11, 2022
This course is well structured from very bsic to advanced, so anyone can go through it and level up your knowledge. And the lecturer follows a ver inteeracting method ,so it gives kind of live class experience rather than online class which makes you more sticky to this course. :)
By Diego D•
Sep 1, 2020
The teacher use all of examples, very comunicative. Espanish: muchas gracias estimada profesora, en un futuro nos podremos conocer cuando viaje a Europa, he aprendido y disfrutado mucho de la materia. Un placer haber realizado el curso. Bendiciones y un cordial saludo
By Ray K•
Mar 12, 2021
Great course , very informative, and nicely presented. Is there any way the title of the course can have correct capitalization, such as "Financial and Management Accounting? " The certificate doesn't look official because of the lower case words.
By Joshua A•
Feb 24, 2021
This course is certainly beyond fundamental levels as the name of the course portrays........The course provided far far more details and knowledge than I ever imagined.......Thank you Prof. Deborah Agostino for your valuable insights..........
By Artem B•
Mar 5, 2021
It was a pleasure to participate in this course. Although, I have finished the Bachelor related to Finance and Accounting program, It is always good and useful to remind a lot of important details. Thank you for such opportunity!
By Mirko B•
Mar 4, 2021
Un curso muy práctico, la profesora es muy dinámica en sus explicaciones, aprendí bastante en estas semanas del curso; no me queda nada más que felicitar al Instituto Politécnico de Milán, por promover este tipo de cursos.
By Saishankar S•
Jul 4, 2020
Very clear presentation. Varied examples to illustrate the basic concepts. In fact, the entire gamut of accounting and investment decisions are neatly covered by the teacher. The examples are very good too.
By Khristine M G•
Nov 12, 2021
I'm a non accounting graduate but I gained enough knowledge about financial and managerial fundamentals of accounting. It really pays off to add it up to my credentials being a bookkeeper by profession.
By Amanda P•
Jan 6, 2022
By Hari P J•
Jun 24, 2020
It's easy to understand the topic financial and Management Accounting it was medium level difficulty course but I am manage to overcome it thank you for giving this opportunity.
By Jacintha J•
Oct 28, 2020
By Germán I V S•
Mar 3, 2021
The whole course goes straight to the point of understanding how a company works and the lessons can be related to your context if you want to run your own business.
By Ma. M D•
Jan 29, 2021
Thank you for giving such a detailed explanation every discussion and providing also a free certificate in the course. Kudos to the team. More power & God bless. :)
By Yılmaz A•
Mar 7, 2021
This was my first course at Coursera and happy to have completed it succesfully. Thank you Prof. Deborah Agostino for explaining everything clearly.
By George A•
Feb 10, 2021
Great experience! Concepts were explained in simple terms. Exercises and tests allows one to put the concepts in to practical situations
By Kushma R•
Sep 28, 2020
It's easy to understand the topic in financial and management accounting. The lecture are well explained and easy to follow