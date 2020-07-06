S
Apr 7, 2020
Hi!\n\nI loved the course. The prof is so nice and deliver all information so easily and understandable even for the person with absolutely another sphere.\n\nThank you! I recommend it 100%
Aug 12, 2020
Excellent course, very useful and applicable. Excellent teacher.\n\nSome writing errors in the quizzes and exercises, but for everything else, it was excellent. I learned a lot.
By M E N•
Jul 6, 2020
this course very convenient for mangers . Mrs Luann J. Lynch is great instructor , i really love the way she taught us. thanks to her for making Managerial Accounting so easy .
By Odile M•
Jun 4, 2018
The course is very well explained: the teacher always managed to let you understand the most and the curriculum is very clear with examples for each case.
One thing I would recommend is to extend the last week courses over 2 weeks. There is a lot of stuff to learn in that particular week and more examples should be given to have clearer understanding. The way those lessons (on week 4) are presented can sometimes be very very confusing. (ex. the "contribution per machine hour" concept).
But overall, it is a great class taught by a great teacher and I highly recommend it...
By Mridul M•
Apr 27, 2018
I'm really glad I took this course. It's helped me touch base with the basic concepts of managerial accounting, which I think is going to be really relevant for my professional goals. I also enjoyed the honors section where we worked on the cases like a live business problem. And of course, Prof. Luann's humorous quips during the entire course, kept the subject matter and atmosphere light (although I did find myself rolling my eyes sometimes, at the video transitions to the light boards and Prof. Luann "running", but I'm sure that was the intended purpose to make us forget the course for a moment, so full marks for that!!). I hope there can a more advanced version of this course, But then I expect that's what usiness schools are for! :P
By Ahsan A•
Sep 3, 2020
It was really amazing course and quite helpful I took an other course on Coursera similar to this one but honestly this one is amazing and i abandoned the other one because that one was out of understanding even though the topics were same so teacher really matters finally loved it
By Tarek M•
May 3, 2020
Overall it was very helpful. i had a chance to recall and to learn new topics.
Gained some new skills and that i am ready to use in my practical work.
Really enjoyed the costing methods and the analysis throughout the whole course.
Many thanks for the instructor and best of luck for my peers.
By Mia K•
Apr 19, 2020
The lecturer has explained so well and I found myself immersed in her teaching. She is perfect for students with no accounting background (like me) to start gaining confidence and interests in accounting for managers.
By Constanza C•
Aug 12, 2020
By Michael T M•
Nov 4, 2020
The instructor is good, but I struggled in two specific areas. After watching and re-watching the lectures, I was still struggling and was not getting helpful feedback. I ended up going to my local library and checking out two textbooks on Managerial Accounting, which cleared up the areas in question. This leads me to believe that it was a combination of the lack of clarity in the lectures, and quiz & test questions that were not well-written; I subsequently was able to easily pass those sections, thanks to the surplus materials from my local library.
By Ashley W•
Jan 22, 2021
Although the material got more challenging as it progressed (especially week 3,) I feel like the professor made sure that we could understand all the materials. It's been a while since I've been in school, so even though I've always been a successful student, I was a bit nervous heading in. For all the people out there still hesitant about diving in: have no fear!
It was great that coursera lets me keep pushing my deadlines, so I didn't ever need to make the decision of Work vs. Learning. It was hard, but as long as you take the time to review, you can be sure of success eventually.
By Martín E•
Apr 3, 2020
I loved the courser but there are still some mistakes in the course, the most critical part is that there are mistakes in the exams (well I found 1 in Week 3). Besides that the course is great, I love how everything is explained, it's interesting that it included some real cases (the Honors part). A lot of opportunities for practicing, this is due to the fact that you need to do the exam like twice so to say because there is the practice quiz and the graded one.
By Chris P•
Jul 5, 2020
This course was a very helpful introduction to managerial accounting fundamentals. I found it to be engaging, informative, and appropriately challenging for a beginner in the field without being overwhelming. The professor does an excellent job of breaking down complicated subject matter into understandable terms and digestible segments. I highly recommend this course!
By Emma Y•
Jul 2, 2020
This is a fun learning process. I learnt a lot and all I believe to achieve high score of this lesson you just need to be patient with numbers and use the correct logic to interpret things. But I think the lesson content needed to be a bit more rich, I only find out I have questions when I was taking the exam. But all in all, it was great!
By Shakhzod T•
Sep 13, 2020
I'm very happy to have taken this course! I learned a lot from this course thanks to the professor Luann Lynch. She is really professional and I really liked her way of teaching. I strongly recommend others to take this course as well. Coursera is the best learning platform that I have ever known!
By Hanshen A•
May 4, 2021
Mrs. Lynch is a great teacher, the way she explained is fun and understandable. The exercise is helping me with my college. I learned the basic concepts. Through this course I am gaining confidence and interests in accounting for managers. I strongly recommend others to take this course.
By VENKATESWARA R M R•
Jan 15, 2021
Wonderful course and the great professor, She goes down to the basics and teach how the costs vary with respect to the allocation systems. great insights and thoroughly enjoyed the course. expecting more courses from the prof. Light -board is super fun in the course.
By Mike G•
Nov 16, 2021
The instructor was great, very informative and has a wonderful teaching style to keep you interested and enganged in the course. I recommend this course if you need to learn some basic cost accounting or just need to brush up.
By Muhammad A•
Sep 3, 2019
This course has been very beneficial for all the manager who deal in costing department .
It will enable to real time costing methods and allocation of cost .This course will lead me to lead the product costing department.
By Emmanuel V•
Nov 30, 2020
The best financial course I have ever studied and applied to my professional career with amazing results, also it was so practical and at the same time fruitful. It will impact positively my professional development.
By Yness M•
Jan 6, 2021
The concept, presentation and the teacher are top notch! The difficulty level hard enough to start getting a grasp of the logic behind decision making! One of the very best courses I have done on Coursera so far!
By PRITAM P D•
Feb 25, 2021
A very nice course with lots of opportunities to practice and hone our skills in managerial accounting as well as financial accounting. Exercises and quizzes also helped in a deeper understanding of concepts.
By Shaoli M•
Jan 23, 2022
This course was a fantastic refresher! As I was doing the course, I could clearly connect the learnings with my on-the-job experiences and I believe, that bolstered my understanding of managerial accounting.
By Alok P C•
Jun 17, 2020
Luann managed to simplify concepts which i presumed would be hard to learn and she deserves immense credit that . I truly loved learning about in this course and recommend others to do it if possible .
By Saulet S•
Apr 7, 2020
By Muhammad U R•
Sep 15, 2020
I didn't receive Honors recognition although I completed all the requirements for this except it's pending from your side. Thanking you in anticipation of positive response.
By Ambika K•
Aug 24, 2020
I am happy to learned this course.I have get more knowledge from this course. All lectures are fabulous. I have got more knowledge related to accounts.
Thank you so much