RF
Dec 22, 2019
I recommend this course to all beginners in understanding accounting , this course completely put you into your first step of the world of financial accounting , and professor luann is really amazing
JR
Sep 4, 2020
The concepts learned during this course made possible for me to present the project financials in a better way to the director. This course should be a must for all of us in the project management.
By Deleted A•
Aug 25, 2019
Overall, the course was informative and helped sharpen my accounting skills. However, some of the videos were lengthy and unnecessary. Also, the estimated time of the videos was inaccurate for how long they actually were. Nevertheless, Financial Account Fundamentals was a good course.
By Adonna P•
Jan 18, 2018
This instructor is absolutely amazing. She really assumes that you don't know anything about accounting and takes her time to give you a detailed explanation of everything. I have already taken several Intro to Financial Accounting courses online elsewhere and NONE of the instructors have done even half of the job that she does. She is well spoken, prepared, organized, and conversational in her explanations. It's like listening in on a conversation with an accountant who is really interested in her profession. She doesn't rush through the information which is huge for me. Paying for this particular course is a no brainer and a great investment. I really could not be more pleased.
There are mini quizzes in her lectures that pop up to check your understanding. She doesn't just assume that you got it. She is going to check! Ha ha. Be prepared by listening. Loved it. This class truly stands out well above the rest. Her methods should be modeled for other courses.
By June K•
Mar 14, 2018
Definitely the best online course I have taken. You get to learn a lot from this short term course and feel confident and ready to move onto more advanced topics in accounting. Highly recommended!
By Ra'ed M•
Dec 23, 2019
By Yingyuan•
Jan 24, 2019
This course gives me a practical understanding of accounting principles and key financial statements, which is helpful for my work. Strongly recommend to my friends and colleagues
By Amit S•
May 15, 2018
Great curriculum, great instructor. Luann did a fantastic job and so did everyone involved in designing the curriculum. However, I have serious doubts on the credibility of the content team because there were glaring errors and/or incongruities in the slide handout downloads and the slides in the videos. Overall, I certainly feel that I've learnt a lot but there were moments when I was thoroughly confused owing to said errors/incongruities.
By MAYANK Y•
Aug 2, 2020
Excellent way of teaching by the professor.Excellent course . I learnt all the basic terminologies related to finance.Luyaan's pedagogy is classic and very explicable...
thank you coursera
By Pankaj G•
Jul 31, 2017
One of the Best course on Financial Accounting. Gives end to end hands on experience of entire Accounting Cycle. Quizzes are really engaging and require hands on working in many cases.
By Koh B Y•
Jan 21, 2018
A step-by-step course which is easy to follow and understand for one with no background on Accounting. Extremely useful for anyone who wish to pick up basic knowledge on Accounting.
Lecturer is extremely engaging, and includes useful examples.
Some minor mismatch info between the slides shown on videos and the ones in the handouts which can be spotted easily, but may be disruptive to learners who reviews handouts before watching videos.
Overall, a good online course.
By Branka•
Apr 10, 2020
If you don’t have any experience with accounting, this is a perfect course. My background is in engineering and this course helped me learn terms such as asset and liability. Professor Lynch explains each topic very clearly and it was a pleasure going through the material.
By Jesus R•
Sep 5, 2020
By Daniel N•
Jun 19, 2020
Its what I was looking for in taking this course. Rigorous, yet most beneficial. Prof Lynn is an outstanding instructor; she explains things super well from the very basic principles.
By Mario V M•
Oct 6, 2018
It should be free
By Manano A S•
Jan 23, 2021
Words alone can not best describe this experience and skills attained during my tenure with UVA through Coursera. This course has improved my accounting technical skills and experience in areas such as preparation of financial statements, preparation of cashflow statement, accounting principles, depreciation, analysis of of financial statements and other skills attained. I'm very grateful to be part of UVA family though on-line not forgetting my fellow students from other part of the world. I have had time to virtually interact with the lecturers and tutors who are friendly and provided solutions to all my questions even before they are asked. I dearly salute you.
Thank you
Odwokacen Stephen
From Uganda
By Anne E S•
Apr 3, 2020
I enjoy the subject matter, and Professor Luann and her team really brought it to life. The tests were structured in such a way as to be instructive on areas where there was a lack of clarity as well. Professor Luann made some excellent clarifications about GAAP and when income is realized (on delivery, as opposed to when the contract is signed). I found her instruction style both absorbing and revealing of areas where more learning was needed. However, she was never didactic. It was a well-structured course that, once I picked it up, read in some ways like a good novel. Thank you for sharpening my thought processes with a very practically useful course.
By Melise B•
Sep 24, 2018
The course facilitator made participation in this course a very enjoyable experience. Concepts were thoroughly and systematically explained, with enough opportunities to practice what was taught. The forums presented ample opportunity for discussion in case further inquiry had to be made about anything. I felt that the facilitator was focused and every second of the course was productive. I would gladly take another course offered by this facilitator. My expectations of the course were fully met, and I've gained confidence in the subject matter as I hoped to do.
By Brittani L•
May 7, 2020
The professor does a great job of explaining everything and provides numerous examples to help you gain a better understanding of the material. I highly recommend this course for those that would like to learn about accounting. Some material in the class is challenging, but as I mentioned before, the professor provides you with plenty of examples to help you.
By Deleted A•
Feb 6, 2021
As a high-schooler looking to learn about the basics of accounting, I feel like this course really fulfilled it. Although slightly challenging, it pushes you to learn about new concepts and topics, and the videos were really informative. I overall really enjoyed the course!
By Michael Z•
May 21, 2020
I strongly believe that Financial Accounting Fundamentals is well worth the time to learn the foundational elements needed for success in the business world. Additionally, the way the course was set up is easy to learn the topics and actually retain the knowledge!
By Bageshree U•
Oct 1, 2020
This is a great course for anyone wanting to understand the basics of finance, and who is from a non-finance background. The examples and case studies that have been included in the course are quite helpful.
By Shendy R•
Dec 5, 2021
it is so easy to learn, in this course makes me really easy to understand, have a practice how can make me more understand, and how they are explain its really good, thank you so much
By Alex A•
May 17, 2020
It's one of the best online classes I ever take. Simple and complex at the same time, the professor is really cool. Vey recommended as an introduction on accounting.
By Oliver S•
Dec 5, 2021
Explains the concepts behind FinAcc as well as the overall logic very well.
By Ashley•
Oct 8, 2017
Easy to understand and broken up in easily digestible content. The professor provides enough examples and exercise to grasp content.
By koren p•
May 15, 2020
The information was good and explained in an easy to understand manner. I don't like that the only options to close out the course is to either unenroll or pay for the upgrade to take the graded quizzes. There should be a way to show that I completed auditing this course - even if just for my own information.