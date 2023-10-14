Amazon Web Services
Introduction to AWS Cloud Careers
Introduction to AWS Cloud Careers

Rafael Lopes
Oksana Hoeckele
Instructors: Rafael Lopes

What you'll learn

  • Describe IT and cloud computing.

  • Assess in-demand cloud computing roles.

  • Analyze your current skills and the skills you might want to gain in the cloud computing field.

This course is part of the Starting Your Career with AWS Cloud Specialization
There are 2 modules in this course

This week, you'll be introduced to some of the terminology that’s essential to begin your cloud learning journey, such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). You'll also learn how to differentiate between cloud computing models (including public, private, and hybrid clouds), and discuss their use cases and benefits. Lastly, you'll dive deeper into topics such as elasticity and horizontal and vertical scaling, and learn about their significance in cloud computing.

This week, you'll explore different technical roles in the AWS Cloud, such as solutions architect, data scientist, software development engineer, systems administrator, security engineer, and technical account manager. You'll also learn about their responsibilities and day-to-day activities.

Rafael Lopes
Amazon Web Services
