This course introduces technical roles in the AWS Cloud and explains why the Public Cloud Computing model is the new normal. The instructors teach some of the terminologies that are needed to start a Cloud learning journey, covering topics such as the difference between IaaS, PaaS and SaaS, Cloud Computing models (Public, Private and Hybrid Cloud), what are APIs (and why they are important), elasticity, horizontal and vertical scaling. Then, we define the difference between relationship, availability, and milestone-oriented roles, and interview Amazon employees who provide their point of view of how is the day in a life of a Solutions Architect, Data Scientist, Software Developer Engineer, Systems Administrator, Security Engineer, and Customer Support Engineer.
Introduction to AWS Cloud Careers
This course is part of Starting Your Career with AWS Cloud Specialization
What you'll learn
Describe IT and cloud computing.
Assess in-demand cloud computing roles.
Analyze your current skills and the skills you might want to gain in the cloud computing field.
There are 2 modules in this course
This week, you'll be introduced to some of the terminology that’s essential to begin your cloud learning journey, such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), and software as a service (SaaS). You'll also learn how to differentiate between cloud computing models (including public, private, and hybrid clouds), and discuss their use cases and benefits. Lastly, you'll dive deeper into topics such as elasticity and horizontal and vertical scaling, and learn about their significance in cloud computing.
9 videos5 readings1 quiz2 plugins
This week, you'll explore different technical roles in the AWS Cloud, such as solutions architect, data scientist, software development engineer, systems administrator, security engineer, and technical account manager. You'll also learn about their responsibilities and day-to-day activities.
10 videos2 readings1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
