Being a successful cloud consultant is finding the balance of soft skills and hard skills when investigating and solving customer problems. This course is designed to improve students’ understanding of key soft skills necessary to become successful cloud consultants.
Skills for Working as an AWS Cloud Consultant
This course is part of AWS Cloud Technology Consultant Professional Certificate
Taught in English
Some content may not be translated
1,726 already enrolled
Included with
Course
(18 reviews)
What you'll learn
Examine essential soft skills for solving business problems
Describe the process of working with customers and how to use different soft skills
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
December 2023
8 assignments
Course
(18 reviews)
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your Cloud Computing expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate from Amazon Web Services
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 4 modules in this course
Module one starts by answering a couple of fundamental questions: What is a cloud consultant, and what do they do? You explore the basic functions of this role to help you decide if being a cloud consultant is a job you’d like to pursue. In addition, you learn about critical thinking and analytical skills, which are important to the business world and for cloud consultants. You explore what they are, how to develop them, and some strategies that you can employ on your next business project.
What's included
8 videos6 readings1 assignment2 discussion prompts2 plugins
In module two, you take on the role of a cloud consultant who is working with a customer. You start the module by walking through a common project for a cloud consultant: migrating a workload from an on-premises data center to AWS. During this process, you learn about the types of meetings that you might experience, and the different types of job functions that you might perform in the organization. By the end of the module, you should have a solid understanding of the different tasks and activities that a cloud consultant might do in their workday.
What's included
9 videos3 readings2 assignments
Module three focuses on building and maintaining business relationships. In business, who you know can be as important as what you know. In this module, you focus on building and maintaining a network of professional connections. In addition to networking, it’s important for you to develop your own professional brand. To that end, you also explore how you can establish your brand and maintain a positive image in the business world.
What's included
5 videos2 readings2 assignments
In module four, you explore how you can continuously improve your skill set. Because business is always changing, you should also consider how you can keep evolving your skills. You learn how to create a plan to develop your skills and work on addressing your weaknesses. As you develop new skills, it’s important to manage your time and make the most out of what you have. At the end of the module, you learn the principles behind designing effective resumes, and then you go hands-on to review and update your own resume.
What's included
5 videos4 readings3 assignments1 plugin
Instructors
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Cloud Computing? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Certificate, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.