About this Course

26,506 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Completed training on architecting on AWS and 1 year of hands-on experience with designing cloud application architectures, especially on AWS.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • T​he 4 domains -Designing Resilient, High-Performing, Secure, Cost-optimized Architectures- in the AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam

  • Certification exam-level practice questions written by experts from AWS

  • Optional hands-on exercises designed to solidify understanding of cloud concepts you need to know for the exam

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Computing Security
  • Cloud Computing Architecture
  • AWS cloud
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Completed training on architecting on AWS and 1 year of hands-on experience with designing cloud application architectures, especially on AWS.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Week 1

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 54 min), 4 readings
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Week 2

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 61 min), 2 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Week 3

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Week 4

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 53 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder