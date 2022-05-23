This new intermediate-level course from Amazon Web Services (AWS) is designed to help you to assess your preparedness for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam. You will learn how to prepare for the exam by exploring the exam’s topic areas and how they map to architecting on AWS. You will review sample certification questions in each domain, practice skills with hands-on exercises, test your knowledge with practice question sets, and learn strategies for identifying incorrect responses by interpreting the concepts that are being tested in the exam. At the end of this course you will have all the knowledge and tools to help you identity your strengths and weaknesses in each certification domain areas that are being tested on the certification exam.
Completed training on architecting on AWS and 1 year of hands-on experience with designing cloud application architectures, especially on AWS.
The 4 domains -Designing Resilient, High-Performing, Secure, Cost-optimized Architectures- in the AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate exam
Certification exam-level practice questions written by experts from AWS
Optional hands-on exercises designed to solidify understanding of cloud concepts you need to know for the exam
- Cloud Computing Security
- Cloud Computing Architecture
- AWS cloud
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Week 1
Welcome to Exam Prep: AWS Certified Solutions Architect - Associate! In this course, we present content on all four knowledge domains that are covered in the exam. It's important to understand that on the exam, questions from all domains are presented in random order. This week, you will get an overview of relevant concepts and services for Designing Resilient Architectures (Domain 1). For this domain, question walkthroughs cover designing a multi-tier architecture solution, designing highly available or fault-tolerant architectures, and decoupling mechanisms by using AWS services. In addition, this week features an optional hands-on exercise for this domain so that you can practice creating a serverless architecture with an AWS Lambda function. The Lambda function inserts a test item into an Amazon DynamoDB table and uploads a test object to an Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) bucket. An accompanying video walkthrough shows one possible solution for addressing the requirements for the exercise.
Week 2
Welcome to Week 2! This week, you will review relevant concepts and services for Designing High-performing Architectures (Domain 2) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in this area. Question walkthroughs for this domain address the topics of identifying and selecting storage, network, and database solutions that are elastic, scalable, and high performing. An optional exercise for Domain 2 gives you an opportunity to practice creating a VPC with two public and two private subnets. You will then launch an Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) instance into the public subnet. This exercise has an accompanying video walkthrough that shows one possible solution for completing the exercise.
Week 3
Welcome to Week 3! This week, you will get an overview of relevant concepts and services for Designing Secure Applications and Architectures (Domain 3) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in this area. For this domain, the question walkthroughs focus on designing secure access to AWS resources, designing secure application tiers, and selecting the appropriate data security options. This week features an optional hands-on exercise for Domain 3, where you compare and contrast two AWS database services: Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon DynamoDB. An accompanying video walkthrough shows one possible solution for addressing the requirements for the exercise.
Week 4
Welcome to Week 4! This week, you will review relevant concepts and services on Designing Cost-optimized Architectures (Domain 4) so you can get a benchmark of your knowledge in this area. The question walkthroughs for this domain cover identifying cost-effective storage solutions, selecting compute and database services, and designing cost-optimized network architectures. In this week’s optional exercise, you will launch a pre-written employee directory application on Amazon EC2. The application must be scalable and highly available. This week also includes a practice assessment that includes questions from all exam domains.
