Welcome to AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials. If you’re new to the cloud, whether you’re in a technical or non-technical role such as finance, legal, sales, marketing, this course will provide you with an understanding of fundamental AWS Cloud concepts to help you gain confidence to contribute to your organization’s cloud initiatives. This course is also the starting point to prepare for your AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner certification whenever it’s convenient for you.
Understand the working definition of the AWS Cloud
Differentiate between on-premises, hybrid-cloud, and all-in cloud
Describe the basic global infrastructure of the AWS Cloud
Explain the benefits of the AWS Cloud
- Cloud Computing Security
- AWS cloud
- cloud networking
- Cloud Computing
- Migration and Innovation
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Introduction to Amazon Web Services, Compute in the Cloud
Global Infrastructure and Reliability, Networking
Storage and Databases
Security
Excellent introduction to AWS. The instructors were wonderful: enthusiastic and knowledgable. They also were fun which made the material more fun.
This course simply qualifies as the best course I have completed on coursera. The instructors, the teaching methods, the graphics and illustrations were simly excellent.
It was a great experience with AWS cloud Practitioner course. it is very helpful and the quality of content is just so good
This is extremely amazing sorry I didn’t get started when I first applied ah few months ago it wasn’t letting in but now I’m thank happy I’ve gotten the opportunity 😭❤️👏🏾
