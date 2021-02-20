About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

General IT and Business Knowledge

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Understand the working definition of the AWS Cloud

  • Differentiate between on-premises, hybrid-cloud, and all-in cloud

  • Describe the basic global infrastructure of the AWS Cloud

  • Explain the benefits of the AWS Cloud

Skills you will gain

  • Cloud Computing Security
  • AWS cloud
  • cloud networking
  • Cloud Computing
  • Migration and Innovation
Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Introduction to Amazon Web Services, Compute in the Cloud

5 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 48 min), 21 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Global Infrastructure and Reliability, Networking

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 49 min), 12 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Storage and Databases

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 42 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Security

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 37 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes



Frequently Asked Questions



