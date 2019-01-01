Rudy Chetty is a Senior Solutions Architect originally from sunny Cape Town, South Africa. He works with numerous customers including Amazon Robotics, Amazon Fulfillment Technology, Supply Chain Optimisation Technology and Amazon.com itself. He loves to be front and center teaching students, presenting at conferences and running workshops to transfer the knowledge he has gained in his career and credits this educational instinct to his mom and grandfather. Whilst not working, he yearns for a good Nando’s burger meal in his hometown along with enjoying the view from the top of Table Mountain with his girlfriend. And to all his fellow South Africans – Howzit!