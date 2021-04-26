About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

If you do not have a technical background, we recommend you complete AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials before enrolling in the course.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • You will be able to make an informed decision about when and how to apply key AWS services for compute, storage, and database to different use cases.

Skills you will gain

  • Compute
  • Cloud Computing Security
  • AWS cloud
  • Networking
  • Storage
Beginner Level

If you do not have a technical background, we recommend you complete AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials before enrolling in the course.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Amazon Web Services

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Week 1

5 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 57 min), 16 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Week 2

4 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 67 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Week 3

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 51 min), 13 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Week 4

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 48 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes

