Are you in a technical role and want to learn the fundamentals of AWS? Do you aspire to have a job or career as a cloud developer, architect, or in an operations role? If so, AWS Cloud Technical Essentials is an ideal way to start. This course was designed for those at the beginning of their cloud-learning journey - no prior knowledge of cloud computing or AWS products and services required!
About this Course
If you do not have a technical background, we recommend you complete AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials before enrolling in the course.
You will be able to make an informed decision about when and how to apply key AWS services for compute, storage, and database to different use cases.
- Compute
- Cloud Computing Security
- AWS cloud
- Networking
- Storage
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Great, well organized and informational course for starting AWS. I think every developer who wants to start working with AWS must watch this course before it. I highly recommend it.
This is very good course for a beginner. This course gives good motivation to kick off to a good start into AWS learning and good foundational knowledge to be comfortable with further studies on AWS
Achieved a great knowledge on the foundation level about AWS. Amazing Guidance by the Alana Layton and Morgan Willis. Especially the Quiz game shows were quite interesting :)
This course is excellently designed for easy understanding of the concepts. Thank you for all the efforts Coursera has put into building this.
