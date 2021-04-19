KP
May 9, 2021
This is very good course for a beginner. This course gives good motivation to kick off to a good start into AWS learning and good foundational knowledge to be comfortable with further studies on AWS
SB
Apr 18, 2021
The course was perfectly designed with a use - case scenario understanding for beginners to easily understand the concepts, the guided hands-on really added to the course learning experience.
By Sriram B•
Apr 19, 2021
By Samuel H•
Mar 22, 2021
muy bueno , aprendi conceptos necesarios y como podria utilizarlos en proyectos personales o de trabajo
By Anu K•
Jun 1, 2021
Very good course for beginners. Fun learning method and hands on exercise made it more interesting.
By Animesh T•
Mar 24, 2021
Easy to understand and implement in parallel.
The hand-on Labs are a great plus point to the course!
By NIKITA S M•
Mar 29, 2021
Great course and well articulated! Thank you Morgan and Alana !
By Brage G•
Apr 7, 2021
The exercises had typos in them, asking you to launch the wrong instances in certain cases. In other cases they did not specify completely what you needed to do, and this made for a lot of googling. There was also no troubleshooting features or help (the forum discussions are not checked by the lecturers and you are at the mercy of other learners), which was a problem when for instance you followed all the instructions to the letter but your instances kept appearing as unhealthy on the Target Groups. Additionally I personally find the teaching style of fake conversation between the two lecturers and these "game shows" rather patronizing, as this is a learning style usually used for kids and not adults.
By Brian P•
May 9, 2021
By Neha C•
Jul 11, 2021
A really great course for beginners. Included Lab sessions which were helpful in understanding the concepts in depth. We surely help those who wants to pursue their career in cloud.
By Sadra I A•
May 29, 2021
Great, well organized and informational course for starting AWS. I think every developer who wants to start working with AWS must watch this course before it. I highly recommend it.
By Murugesan N•
Jun 14, 2021
Kindly stop nonsensical discussions between instructors and focus on content. Those who take this course will be completely misled by the content. Most important concepts that are part of the case study are glossed over but unimportant things or same concepts are overlapping in the lectures. Is the course meant to teach concepts or misled students? Two examples: 1. while creating public/private subnets no reference that it only name but has to be classified later manually. 2. No reference to how the application connects to S3 or DynamoDb. After creating DB, the directory functions!! Nonsense. The connection strings are hardcoded in applications? And what about the private subnet ? where the hell the dynamodb is residing. The course is insult to students and Amazon.
By Anthony C•
May 19, 2021
Cannot figure out how to unenroll from the course.
By Laith R•
Nov 25, 2021
No hands on or labs so it worth almost zero.
By Maxim M•
Jul 14, 2021
I have some experience with Microsoft Azure in the past five years and wanted to get more information on Amazon Web Services (AWS), in particular, on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) and its graphics processing unit (GPU) instances for hash calculations, for example, to quickly find PHP Magic Hashes for algorithms with more extended hash sizes, such as SHA-256, or to quickly factor a product of two big prime numbers. So I have found teaching materials by Alana Layton and Morgan Willis. The introduction section is excellent, especially about the Meowzy and Kiwi, and that Kiwi knows more about AWS than she lets on. I think that she learned all of this AWS staff by watching videos of Morgan and Alana. Great material, a great way of teaching. Valuable reading: concise, explains in a friendly tone, and provides good references for further reading. I liked the quizzes for the following. If the answer is incorrect, there was an immediate explanation of which variant is correct and why. It is an excellent advantage over the other quizzes where you only get a message like "you shouldn't have selected that" or "read a certain section for details". I did not feel comfortable being sent to the appropriate section without getting a clue to the correct variant. Even though the right variant was sometimes not explained in that section, you had to guess until you find the correct answer. Quite the contrary, in the courses by Morgan and Alana, there was a reference to the corresponding section and a very friendly and detailed explanation of which variant is correct and why.
By Sean P•
Apr 11, 2021
Informative videos with great visualisation of the architecture and good teachers. Each video is complemented with a reading exercise that digs deeper into some of the topics that were brought up in the video. Occasional labs that lets you set up an application gradually as you progress in the course. Only complaint might be that some minor steps were forgotten in lab 6 and some minor inconsistency in lab 7, both of which can be solved by backtracking to earlier labs.
By Ricardo H•
May 14, 2021
All topics have been very well presented, considering the variety of concepts involved. The exercises were simple but specific. The only criticism would be that the course readings are not available as resources. Due to the structure of Coursera web pages, printing from the browser does not work well, so you have to spend some time doing copy & paste.
By BHASKARARAO V•
May 15, 2021
This is a basic course on what AWS provides and its different components. People new to AWS will be able to learn AWS terminology and its use.
By Jitendra B•
Mar 18, 2021
The best offered by Coursera.
By Darren R•
Mar 13, 2021
Overall a strong overview of AWS. I like that it focused on different use cases and strengths/weaknesses of the different services. Lost one star because there were numerous amateurish errors in the labs. I was able to figure it out but it could easily be cleaned up.
By Pablo O•
Jan 3, 2022
Overall, the course is very informative and a good introduction to the Cloud for beginners. However, the labs are just a set of instructions to complete them. There is no problem question that allow the student to think how to solve the lab.
In addition to that, when you make the last lab, you find out it was created thinking on the old AWS console so after going around for an hour, I saw there is a switch on the top-left of EC2 AWS console that need to be disabled. I don't see any intention to fix the lab document as looking at the forum this problem has been around at least the last 6 months.
By Andrew D•
Apr 23, 2022
I like the lecture videos! Unforunately have to give it 3 stars... I've posted in the forum looking for help a few times with no success. It also seems like the course is already getting out of date, the interface in the AWS console is changing. As a novice, there's no easy way to know why things aren't working correctly.
By Kari B•
May 13, 2021
I like the course until it charged me the monthly fee after I had completed it. I logged it to figure out the reason and it seems it was the mandatory discussion/forums. Why are those mandatory?
By Manuel E•
Apr 1, 2021
Content is OK, but there is no response, zero support, in the forums. I believe the free online training offered by Amazon, at least at this level, is the same, and it probably receives more attention (and support) from Amazon. Sorry for Coursera.
By Yap C Y•
Apr 23, 2021
The important points can be delivered in a more specific and directed way instead of giving a whole bunch of explanations.
By Greg P•
Dec 29, 2021
I joined and paid a fee to take courses on Coursera so I would not be charged another fee by another vendor. This AWS course has other fees charged to your personal account to complete exercises required to complete the course. I can take these same courses thru AWS Directly with the same AWS charges but NO Coursera Fee. Bad course concept on Coursera's part and a Big waste of my time.
By Héctor A M C•
Oct 4, 2021
Si ya acabe el curso por que me siguen cobrando