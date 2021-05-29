SA
Mar 24, 2022
This course was really a great one to build up a strong base before jumping further into AWS. The content, video and the quizes were of high quality. I really enjoyed completing this course a lot.
DN
Feb 6, 2021
This is a phenomenal course designed by astute teachers who have a knack for simplifying complex Amazon Web Services Cloud solutions for the interested learner. Highly recommend it!
By Martin D•
May 29, 2021
I passed my AWS Practitioner exam first time and I have this course to thank for that. My advice is do the extra reading in the resources sections and look around the AWS site for the Labs and do all of the Free Tier ones (the others will cost you something, so delete immediately after completing... also practice pricing by working out how much before hand)
Thanks to AWS and the instructors for the brilliant delivery of the course and the materials. Good luck to anyone taking this course, you won't regret it.
By Tapiwa M•
Mar 1, 2021
Very solid intro to AWS. I'm heading into the data science field and AWS Sagemaker got my attention, however, I had no prior experience with AWS so decided to find an intro to the platform before signing up and happy I found this course.
The instructors are very engaging. Overall I think this course provides a great launching pad for most tech-savvy business users. Had not realized just how vast of a platform AWS is, so this course does a good job at giving you a lay of the land. If you're looking to then become an AWS expert, or be more IT-focused, then you'll 110% need to do follow-up courses.
Pro tip: Bookmark the parts of AWS you find the most interesting as a ton are on the free tier. I already have so many ideas for machine learning projects and can't wait to dig into all the different ways to tackle various real-world problems.
By Alex M•
Aug 18, 2021
Content was presented in a fun way and I just successfully passed my CCP Certification!
However, I do recommend reading the AWS Whitepapers and some of the additional resources, because the CCP exam is considerably harder than the quizzes in this course.
By David N•
Feb 6, 2021
This is a phenomenal course designed by astute teachers who have a knack for simplifying complex Amazon Web Services Cloud solutions for the interested learner. Highly recommend it!
By Gurleen K•
Aug 20, 2021
You guys don't provide certificate. If we have completed the coursew successfully, then it is your responsibility to provide us and movtivate the students by providing them certificates...
By Davor G•
Feb 5, 2021
Very good overview of the entire AWS, but also about Cloud business model in general. Some topics are a bit too basic for me, but it does not matter - overview is really good.
By Maximilian J V S•
Feb 17, 2021
I was able to consolidate my knowledge about AWS to take the Cloud Practitioner Certification.
By Joy E•
Feb 23, 2021
It was a good one to wrap up what I've been learning in preparation for the exam.
By Mehmet E S•
Mar 7, 2021
Better to have hands on labs for services. Also hints for real exam would be great.
By Rahil K•
Apr 17, 2021
I have been through many different courses on various platforms and to be very honest, the course content and the delivery style of each and every trainer is so beautiful that I thoroughly enjoyed the whole course till its very end and would love to learn more from these trainers in future. Cheers!!
By Jeetendra U•
Apr 22, 2021
Very Good Course for Beginners, explaining AWS cloud and related journey. Even though the course can be completed in 3-4 days, request & suggest to at least give 2-3 weeks with revision for better learning and outcomes. Thanks AWS & Coursera.
By Werner B•
Feb 2, 2021
Really great course - strongly recommended to everybody who wants to learn more about cloud. I hope that there will be more such AWS courses on Coursera in the future. Thanks to all the trainers it was awesome to listen to you
By Trevon F•
Apr 3, 2021
This is extremely amazing sorry I didn’t get started when I first applied ah few months ago it wasn’t letting in but now I’m thank happy I’ve gotten the opportunity 😭❤️👏🏾
By George H•
May 12, 2021
Ireally enjoyed the course and Iam looking forward for my next step so I can get my certification. please confirm my next step.
thank you
By Gao Y•
May 22, 2021
It's really helpful for me to understand AWS as a beginner.
The documents in this course are very useful for preparing for the test.
By Md.Muntasir M•
Sep 11, 2021
Well organised and very good for learning about AWS from a beginner level
By Gnanavel B•
Oct 18, 2021
free certificate is required
By Eugenio F M P•
Aug 10, 2021
Fully descriptive, amusing and funny, this course is a perfect kick off for taking a taste of the background, top and well-known services and infraestructure tips of AWS and then dive into more advanced trails of knowledge.
Don't aspire to know how to build a S3 bucket and connect it to Snowflake, but aspire to get insight about storage services available on AWS and its differentiating characteristics (block vs file vs object vs infrequent vs long term as they are named as EBS vs EFS vs S3 Standard vs S3 Standard IA vs S3 Glacier, for example) :P
By Sara P•
Feb 3, 2022
Definitely wouldn't make it this far without the help of these instructors and their excellent walkthrough and breakdown of AWS. This is not your typical course. I would only add that courses in general should follow the teaching model that Team Tree House has established.
By Matthew G•
Mar 8, 2021
Excellent baseline course for those interested in cloud computing. While I did need to go look up a few basic terms related to cloud computing, this was a great introduction to some of the AWS features and operations in this industry. Thanks CourseRA!
By Abhiram A•
Apr 27, 2021
Very well-produced videos. Great place to begin exploring AWS if the AWS website made you rethink your life decisions. Has no hands-on demos or exercises but lays down a strong and very necessary foundational framework before going hands on.
By Dharma K•
Dec 27, 2021
Instructors made the class fun and interesting, I enjoyed it very much. It's too bad you don't get the actual certification until you take the exam with AWS. I completed that successfully within a week of completing this class.
By Andrew F•
May 6, 2022
Great course! Appreciated the high production quality of the videos, the clear coffee shop analogy built up consistently through the course and the energy of the presenters.
Best course I've experienced for several years.
By Kristina M•
May 18, 2021
The instructors made it easy to follow along as we built out some awesome fundamentals. There were many videos I watched more than once and found them all concise and loaded with useful information. Thank you coursera!
By Shailesh V B•
Apr 15, 2021
This is very good course to start up with learning AWS. They used real time example for better understanding and also covered almost all topics required for AWS Cloud practitioner course. Thanks a lot for nice course.