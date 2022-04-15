About this Course

What you will learn

  • Explain different types of data analyses – descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive

  • Understand how to perform descriptive data analytics in the cloud with typical data sets

  • How to build simple visualizations in AWS QuickSight to do descriptive analytics (using S3, Cloudtrail, Athena)

Skills you will gain

  • aws
  • Data Analysis
  • Cloud
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Getting Started with Data Analytics on AWS

10 videos (Total 74 min), 9 readings, 1 quiz

