Learn how to go from raw data to meaningful insights using AWS with this one-week course. Throughout the course, you’ll learn about the fundamentals of Data Analytics from AWS experts.
Getting Started with Data Analytics on AWSAmazon Web Services
About this Course
What you will learn
Explain different types of data analyses – descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, prescriptive
Understand how to perform descriptive data analytics in the cloud with typical data sets
How to build simple visualizations in AWS QuickSight to do descriptive analytics (using S3, Cloudtrail, Athena)
Skills you will gain
- aws
- Data Analysis
- Cloud
Offered by
Amazon Web Services
Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform. AWS offers over 90 fully featured services for compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, application services, deployment, management, developer, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence, security, hybrid and enterprise applications, from 44 Availability Zones across 16 geographic regions. AWS services are trusted by millions of active customers around the world — including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies — to power their infrastructure, make them more agile, and lower costs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started with Data Analytics on AWS
Reviews
- 5 stars63.61%
- 4 stars29.96%
- 3 stars4.08%
- 2 stars0.97%
- 1 star1.36%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GETTING STARTED WITH DATA ANALYTICS ON AWS
Excellence Of Teaching And Command Is Good Keep It Is as Well
One of the best course for people who really want to know and learn about Amazon Web Servise. From my side it highly recomadded for people.
It was so useful and easy to learn i recommend to students who want learn about aws.
Really love the course and its simplicity. What to explore more on AWS analytics.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.