Chevron Left
Back to Getting Started with Data Analytics on AWS

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Getting Started with Data Analytics on AWS by Amazon Web Services

4.5
stars
499 ratings
88 reviews

About the Course

Learn how to go from raw data to meaningful insights using AWS with this one-week course. Throughout the course, you’ll learn about the fundamentals of Data Analytics from AWS experts. Start off with an overview of different types of data analytics techniques - descriptive, diagnostic, predictive, and prescriptive before diving deeper into the descriptive data analytics. Then, apply your knowledge with a guided project that makes use of a simple, but powerful dataset available by default in every AWS account: the logs from AWS CloudTrail. The CloudTrail service enables governance, compliance, operational auditing, and risk auditing of your AWS account. Through the project you’ll also get an introduction to Amazon Athena and Amazon QuickSight. And, you’ll learn how to build a basic security dashboard as a simple but practical method of applying your newfound data analytics knowledge....

Top reviews

BB

Apr 25, 2022

I am so happy and thank you so much COURSERA for providing me an oppourtunity to learn AWS data analytics.\n\nI learned basic AWS severces and many more.

P

Apr 15, 2022

One of the best course for people who really want to know and learn about Amazon Web Servise.\n\nFrom my side it highly recomadded for people.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 90 Reviews for Getting Started with Data Analytics on AWS

By Tibor T

May 30, 2021

Excellent, quick course, cleverly presenting combining Data Analytics and AWS services S3, QuickTrail, QuickSight and Athena.

By Amit G

Sep 2, 2021

Good course to get quick introduction to AWS world of data analytics. The instructor spoke to the point and made relevant suggestions.

By Tharindu C R

Dec 19, 2021

simple and perfect course for beginners who are like to enroll to the data analytics. highly appreciate.

By DanielEduardo D

Jul 25, 2021

​excelent content. Super illustrative. Thank you so much for deliver it so well, Rafael.

By Kipkemoi E

Nov 2, 2021

amazing course indeed....its very simplified but extremely informative and exemplary

By Animesh K D

May 7, 2022

A​ Wonderful introductry course for beginners in data analytics

By Sweekar B

May 3, 2022

This is a short course for beginners like me who are interested in Data Analytics and want to perform Data Analytics on the cloud using AWS services like AWS S3, AWS Athena, AWS CloudTrail, and AWS QuikSight.

By Brahamanand B

Apr 26, 2022

I am so happy and thank you so much COURSERA for providing me an oppourtunity to learn AWS data analytics.

I learned basic AWS severces and many more.

By Patel P N

Apr 16, 2022

One of the best course for people who really want to know and learn about Amazon Web Servise.

From my side it highly recomadded for people.

By hardik g

May 6, 2022

Perfect for beginners in cloud technology. Precise lengh of the course and wonderful flow of training with handons.

By Jai P N

Apr 19, 2022

It was an excellent course and Trainer was well immersed with knowledge and having a lot of experience.

By Whitney

Apr 4, 2022

This was a great introductory course to the world of Analytics on AWS.

By Darwin G D M

Apr 26, 2021

Really simple and easy to understand. Perfect for beginners like me!

By rythem s

Apr 29, 2022

n​ow i am very well aware of what data analytics is all about

By jeelan s

Apr 17, 2022

Excellence Of Teaching And Command Is Good Keep It Is as Well

By Kunal A

Apr 25, 2022

I really liked the course. Great thanks to Coursera and AWS.

By Vijaya M

Apr 28, 2022

M​ADE ME MORE EXICITED ABOUT THE CONCEPTS OF DATA ANALYTICS

By Prashant L M

Feb 15, 2022

Nice Course for basic understanding of use of AWS fo DA

By sourabh m

Jun 27, 2021

Excellent Course and one of the best instructor

By Deepika k

Oct 28, 2021

Nice course aws great pexperience . Thank you

By Kavyashreni . D

Apr 24, 2022

very good course and excellent instructor.

By Ankit t

Apr 17, 2022

Very well structured and apt information.

By Sarang K

Apr 17, 2022

awesome and clear with all technicalities

By jyoti J

Apr 14, 2022

Well paced and highly informative course!

By Manish k

Apr 25, 2022

thanks for provide free course on AWS.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder