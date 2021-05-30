BB
Apr 25, 2022
I am so happy and thank you so much COURSERA for providing me an oppourtunity to learn AWS data analytics.\n\nI learned basic AWS severces and many more.
P
Apr 15, 2022
One of the best course for people who really want to know and learn about Amazon Web Servise.\n\nFrom my side it highly recomadded for people.
By Tibor T•
May 30, 2021
Excellent, quick course, cleverly presenting combining Data Analytics and AWS services S3, QuickTrail, QuickSight and Athena.
By Amit G•
Sep 2, 2021
Good course to get quick introduction to AWS world of data analytics. The instructor spoke to the point and made relevant suggestions.
By Tharindu C R•
Dec 19, 2021
simple and perfect course for beginners who are like to enroll to the data analytics. highly appreciate.
By DanielEduardo D•
Jul 25, 2021
excelent content. Super illustrative. Thank you so much for deliver it so well, Rafael.
By Kipkemoi E•
Nov 2, 2021
amazing course indeed....its very simplified but extremely informative and exemplary
By Animesh K D•
May 7, 2022
A Wonderful introductry course for beginners in data analytics
By Sweekar B•
May 3, 2022
This is a short course for beginners like me who are interested in Data Analytics and want to perform Data Analytics on the cloud using AWS services like AWS S3, AWS Athena, AWS CloudTrail, and AWS QuikSight.
By Brahamanand B•
Apr 26, 2022
By Patel P N•
Apr 16, 2022
By hardik g•
May 6, 2022
Perfect for beginners in cloud technology. Precise lengh of the course and wonderful flow of training with handons.
By Jai P N•
Apr 19, 2022
It was an excellent course and Trainer was well immersed with knowledge and having a lot of experience.
By Whitney•
Apr 4, 2022
This was a great introductory course to the world of Analytics on AWS.
By Darwin G D M•
Apr 26, 2021
Really simple and easy to understand. Perfect for beginners like me!
By rythem s•
Apr 29, 2022
now i am very well aware of what data analytics is all about
By jeelan s•
Apr 17, 2022
Excellence Of Teaching And Command Is Good Keep It Is as Well
By Kunal A•
Apr 25, 2022
I really liked the course. Great thanks to Coursera and AWS.
By Vijaya M•
Apr 28, 2022
MADE ME MORE EXICITED ABOUT THE CONCEPTS OF DATA ANALYTICS
By Prashant L M•
Feb 15, 2022
Nice Course for basic understanding of use of AWS fo DA
By sourabh m•
Jun 27, 2021
Excellent Course and one of the best instructor
By Deepika k•
Oct 28, 2021
Nice course aws great pexperience . Thank you
By Kavyashreni . D•
Apr 24, 2022
very good course and excellent instructor.
By Ankit t•
Apr 17, 2022
Very well structured and apt information.
By Sarang K•
Apr 17, 2022
awesome and clear with all technicalities
By jyoti J•
Apr 14, 2022
Well paced and highly informative course!
By Manish k•
Apr 25, 2022
thanks for provide free course on AWS.