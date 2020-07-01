SB
May 28, 2020
What a great introduction to SQL. I didn't even know what it was before I started, and now I understand how to use it, at a basic level, and am ready to apply it a bit and learn more as I use it.
SM
Aug 13, 2020
i like to study this course, but the screen very small so the character also very small, difficult to write the SQL code\n\nI study about select, insert, delete, like, select with join 2 tables
By Mehdi A•
Jul 1, 2020
There was nothing about the basic concepts of Relational Databases, I expected more. In addition, I prefer to use PostgreSQL and not MySQL. There was nothing useful for me, like how should I design a table, which attributes should I choose as Primary Key, etc.
By Sarah B•
May 29, 2020
What a great introduction to SQL. I didn't even know what it was before I started, and now I understand how to use it, at a basic level, and am ready to apply it a bit and learn more as I use it.
By Sri M•
Aug 14, 2020
i like to study this course, but the screen very small so the character also very small, difficult to write the SQL code
I study about select, insert, delete, like, select with join 2 tables
By Aimen y•
Apr 8, 2020
This course skips major concepts like creating tables, special keywords, primary key foreign key etc. Also it does provide a comprehensive introduction. Due to this, I have lost access to 3rd party tool and can not be able to proceed. so I have to learn remaining concepts from internet in order to complete this course.
Also it is too short.
By Abhishek P G•
Jun 15, 2020
I really enjoyed the online course. I thought it was well planned and layed out, easy for me to follow. The work load(h.w. & test)was just enough, so i could finish everything with enough time, learn about the topics and not feel over loaded and rushed.
By Shakshi S•
Aug 4, 2020
This course is just right for the beginners who wants to know and try sql commands. And I would like to do more projects from the same instructor.
By Pankaj K M•
Jul 7, 2020
The course has been able to elaborate on all the methods which are engaged with relational database & SQL. This course must be really helpful for beginners who are the way to start a new journey with SQL so its completely worth learning course. Thank u Coursera :)...
By Adan G•
Nov 13, 2021
Good overview of basic MySQL.
Does not go into a lot of depth but it gets the information in front of you and opens the door for you to go out and learn more SQL.
Joins could have used a little more examples and explanation but in 1 hour, it's hard to ask for much more. This is a great way to keep those basic SQL skills polished but you will need a more thorough course to really say you "know" SQL.
By aditi p•
Sep 10, 2020
Completed a Guided Project on "Introduction to Relational Database and SQL" with instructor Harrison KongHands-on experience working with a relational database using MySQL Workbench from Oracle was an amazing learned basic knowledge of relational DB like create, insert, delete, join statements. Conjointly I am glad that I can apply the knowledge on my ongoing project.
By Khandaker M A•
Aug 3, 2020
The best guided project I have done till now. Every material was provided perfectly. No new accounts were needed to be created, no sign-ins, no sign-ups. The explanation was crystal clear. I would like recommend this course to everyone.
By Ilya G•
Jul 20, 2020
This introduction course proved to be helpfull in developing understanding of what SQL and Relational Databases are all about. It provides a vision for future studies and shows a path for those who have interest in the topic.
By Limon M•
Jul 26, 2020
First I wasn't able to access the video material to learn due to my poor internet connection and slow laptop, later on I was able to use a better PC to learn the video task. Really well explained both in text and video.
By Elio S•
Nov 5, 2020
Based on my own experience, as someone who has absolutely no idea about Relational Database and SQL, this project was an amazing point to start with and build a great foundation for further understanding of this topic.
By Aikovin C•
Oct 20, 2020
Fun and interesting guided project. There were minor issues such as typographical or code errors from the instructor, but it was corrected through annotation. I didn't mind it that much because I enjoyed the process.
By Preammie P•
Jul 23, 2020
It is a good start. This guided project is very useful. The instuctor is talented. The way he teaching is very easy to understand. He used simple wording explanation. Thank you and appreciate to create this course.
By José T•
Feb 16, 2021
It is a short project, so you get more value for money if you have a Coursera subscription. That been said, it was exactly what I want from an Introduction to SQL project.
By Osaretin G•
Jun 13, 2020
i must confess the delivery was top notch and the course content was succinctly put together by a team of expert. this has really been a awesome experience for me.
By Kornel T•
Aug 19, 2020
Very basic introduction into SQL and Relational Database.
It can be done by someone without any experience.
Good to test your skills if you are not proficient.
By Zainalabdin A•
Oct 19, 2021
now i have a bit more knowledge about DB than i have ever did.. thanks for the Guideed Project, and i hope to find a lot more of them in different fields..
By David A•
Feb 20, 2021
Good project for starting out with relational databases. I like the simplicity of the project and clarity of objectives. Concepts are well articulated.
By Grace K•
Jul 16, 2020
very good for absolute beginners, if any one taking this with some previous knowledge then there must be some what different task from explanation.
By Thet T A•
Aug 27, 2020
Really, database is basic and essential for your IT field. Programmers, developers and others interested IT field need to know database.
By Vishwas S•
Jun 14, 2020
No SQL setup needed , good to learn basic SQL queries, you get a chance to work on sql assignments without wasting time to setup.
By Suhaimi C•
Jan 14, 2021
Great basis SQL course and very clear. Highly recommend it for anyone who wants to learn basic SQL and relational database.
By Joshua J•
May 5, 2022
I was scared of SQL before I took this, and it's definitely not as complicated as I thought. Great course and instructor!