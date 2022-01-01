- Insert and Modify Oracle SQL Databases
- Delete from Oracle SQL Databases
- Create Oracle SQL Databases
Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
Become Proficient with Oracle SQL Databases. Master creating and editing databases with Oracle SQL
Offered By
What you will learn
Learn how to create Oracle SQL Databases
Understand how to insert, modify, and delete from Oracle SQL Databases
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will test their knowledge in quizzes, practice writing code using simulations, and create and modify their own databases in labs.
By the end of this specialization, you will be proficient at building and modifying databases with Oracle SQL.
A working knowledge of Windows, Linux, or MacOS or a prior knowledge of working with spreadsheets is recommended.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Oracle Database Foundations
This Specialization is designed to help beginners learn the foundational knowledge invaluable towards their journey to becoming proficient with the Oracle database environment.
Oracle Database Platform
This course is designed to help you learn how to navigate the Oracle Database environment. Both GUI and command-line tools will be introduced to allow you to work with the Oracle Database.
Oracle SQL Basics
This course, Oracle SQL Basics is the third course in the Oracle specialization. It is designed to help you learn the key elements of the Structured Query Language specific to Oracle.
Oracle SQL Proficiency
This course is designed to help you continue learning about Oracle SQL and database management. We will look more closely at the Create, Alter, and Update commands, explore database relationships, and demonstrate how to use database views and SQL functions.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
