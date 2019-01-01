For over 35 years as Systems Architect, Software Engineer, Information Security Professional, Database Administrator, Subject Matter Expert, and IT Project & Program Manager, I have built a world of IT knowledge to provide expert IT consulting to any entity: Fortune 500 corporation, SMB, hospital, academic institution, government agency, or military entity. I deliver customized IT training that positions your enterprise to resolve operational issues, and upgrade your staff so they can be productive immediately. I specialize in delivering live on-site or virtual training with extensive hands-on content – boot camp style or on as individual intensives – so you can keep up with demand, work smarter, and your organization recoups maximum ROI on your IT investments.