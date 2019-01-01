Profile

Rafiq Wayani

    For over 35 years as Systems Architect, Software Engineer, Information Security Professional, Database Administrator, Subject Matter Expert, and IT Project & Program Manager, I have built a world of IT knowledge to provide expert IT consulting to any entity: Fortune 500 corporation, SMB, hospital, academic institution, government agency, or military entity. I deliver customized IT training that positions your enterprise to resolve operational issues, and upgrade your staff so they can be productive immediately. I specialize in delivering live on-site or virtual training with extensive hands-on content – boot camp style or on as individual intensives – so you can keep up with demand, work smarter, and your organization recoups maximum ROI on your IT investments.

    Oracle SQL Exam Prep

    Oracle Database Foundations

    Oracle SQL Proficiency

    Oracle Database Platform

    Oracle SQL Practice Course

    Oracle SQL Basics

