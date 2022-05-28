This course is designed to help you continue learning about Oracle SQL and prepares you to take the Oracle SQL Certification Exam.
Oracle SQL Exam PrepLearnQuest
About this Course
A basic knowled of Oracle SQL foundations
Skills you will gain
- Using SQL queries
- updating database tables
- Creating primary and foreign keys
A basic knowled of Oracle SQL foundations
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
SQL and Table Design
In this module, we'll introduce you to the course and discuss which topics we'll cover. We'll also explore why SQL is a powerful tool to use and some of it's uses. Then, we'll explore table design and schemas.
SQL Database Terms
In this module, we'll explore some of the key terms you'll need to know when building SQL Databases. We will compare and contrast the ANY and ALL operators, distinguish between COMMIT and ROLLBACK, and explore pseudocolumns. We will also give examples for some of these terms.
Key Constraints and the USING Clause
In this module, we'll review primary and foreign keys, delving a little more into their constraints. We'll also explore the USING clause and what it is used for.
Functions, Subqueries, Pseudocolumns, and Views
In this module, we'll take a look at INSTRING and SUBSTRING functions and demonstrate naming a column using an alias. We will also explore subqueries and take another look at pseudocolumns. Lastly, we'll discuss views and compare them with materialized views.
Practice Certification Quiz
The following ungraded quiz will help you practice what you have learned before taking the Oracle SQL Certification Exam.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.