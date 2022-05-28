About this Course

Beginner Level

A basic knowled of Oracle SQL foundations

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Using SQL queries
  • updating database tables
  • Creating primary and foreign keys
Beginner Level

A basic knowled of Oracle SQL foundations

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

SQL and Table Design

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 25 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

SQL Database Terms

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Key Constraints and the USING Clause

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 19 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Functions, Subqueries, Pseudocolumns, and Views

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Practice Certification Quiz

1 hour to complete

