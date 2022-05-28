This course is designed for SQL beginners to review SQL statements, including creating tables, adding columns, and modifying tables. We'll look at using alter statements and learners will practice using DDL and DML statements completing exercises.
- Data Modeling
- DML statements
- DDL statements
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
In this module, first, we will discuss what you will learn in this practice course. Then, we'll review types of SQL statements and take a look at developing a Data Model. We'll also walk through how to install SQL Plus and Oracle SQL Developer so you can follow along with some of our activities.
In this module, we will review creating tables and adding columns to them as well as some best practices. We will also review using alter statements to modify our database. Lastly, we'll look at DML statements.
In this module, we'll put you to the test. You'll be able to create tables and modify them to test what you've learned to this point. Use SQLPlus if you installed it on you own machine, or go to https://livesql.oracle.com/ if you need an online way to test your code.
