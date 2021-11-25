About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
Beginner Level

Complete the previous 3 courses in this specialization; working knowledge of Windows, Linux, or MacOS; a knowledge of working with spreadsheets.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Review SQL

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Create And Alter Commands

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 26 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Database Relationships

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Views and Functions

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 24 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

