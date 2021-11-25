This course is designed to help you continue learning about Oracle SQL and database management. We will look more closely at the Create, Alter, and Update commands, explore database relationships, and demonstrate how to use database views and SQL functions.
Complete the previous 3 courses in this specialization; working knowledge of Windows, Linux, or MacOS; a knowledge of working with spreadsheets.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Review SQL
In this module, we'll take a look at the three SQL Command Categories, and review the insert, update, and delete commands as well as the select statement.
Create And Alter Commands
In this module, we are going to take a closer look at the create, alter, and update commands, as well as demonstrate many ways they can be used.
Database Relationships
In this module, we are going to explore the relationships between tables and how they are linked using primary and foreign keys.
Views and Functions
In this module, we'll explore database views, their benefits, and how they are used. We'll also take a look at SQL functions.
One of the best courses among all the other three. This is very helpful in learning and implementing SQL queries, and performing CRUD operations on a database.
Very good examples and good explanations of them. The lecturer is truly experienced. Thank you!
About the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
This Specialization is intended for beginners to learn how to become proficient writing Oracle SQL code to create, modify, and edit Oracle SQL Databases.
