SK
Nov 25, 2021
One of the best courses among all the other three. This is very helpful in learning and implementing SQL queries, and performing CRUD operations on a database.
MK
Feb 3, 2022
Very good examples and good explanations of them. The lecturer is truly experienced. Thank you!
Feb 4, 2022
By Joao C•
Jan 27, 2022
Very well explained and detailed course, thanks!
By أحمد م ف م س•
Sep 7, 2021
The theory and explanation was good, there is no practice, the Demo is pooring, the reading is pooring
By Charles P•
Jan 25, 2022
It's a good course, all what I need for mu job :)
By Krishna K U•
Jan 21, 2022
Really amazing course ..
By Prashant S•
Jan 12, 2022
Excellent experience
By NISHANT K•
Jan 22, 2022
Awsome Course
By SOURAV K•
Jan 28, 2022
best
By Thirumala V S J•
Mar 27, 2022
The Specialization is mostly having docs from oracle. If I wanted to learn I could have gone there directly. And the SQL queries in proficiency are also basic. Not even gone to joins and procedures. Very dissapointed