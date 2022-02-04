Chevron Left
Back to Oracle SQL Proficiency

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Oracle SQL Proficiency by LearnQuest

4.4
stars
49 ratings
10 reviews

About the Course

This course is designed to help you continue learning about Oracle SQL and database management. We will look more closely at the Create, Alter, and Update commands, explore database relationships, and demonstrate how to use database views and SQL functions. It is recommended that you complete the first three courses of this specialization prior to this one....

Top reviews

SK

Nov 25, 2021

One of the best courses among all the other three. This is very helpful in learning and implementing SQL queries, and performing CRUD operations on a database.

MK

Feb 3, 2022

Very good examples and good explanations of them. The lecturer is truly experienced. Thank you!

Filter by:

1 - 10 of 10 Reviews for Oracle SQL Proficiency

By Marharyta K

Feb 4, 2022

Very good examples and good explanations of them. The lecturer is truly experienced. Thank you!

By Joao C

Jan 27, 2022

Very well explained and detailed course, thanks!

By أحمد م ف م س

Sep 7, 2021

T​he theory and explanation was good, there is no practice, the Demo is pooring, the reading is pooring

By Sheikh S K

Nov 26, 2021

One of the best courses among all the other three. This is very helpful in learning and implementing SQL queries, and performing CRUD operations on a database.

By Charles P

Jan 25, 2022

It's a good course, all what I need for mu job :)

By Krishna K U

Jan 21, 2022

Really amazing course ..

By Prashant S

Jan 12, 2022

Excellent experience

By NISHANT K

Jan 22, 2022

Awsome Course

By SOURAV K

Jan 28, 2022

best

By Thirumala V S J

Mar 27, 2022

The Specialization is mostly having docs from oracle. If I wanted to learn I could have gone there directly. And the SQL queries in proficiency are also basic. Not even gone to joins and procedures. Very dissapointed

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder