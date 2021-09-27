About this Course

13,392 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Table Design

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3 hours to complete

Structured Query Language (SQL)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Index Design

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

Exercise: Test what you've learned!

1 hour to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ORACLE SQL BASICS

View all reviews

About the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization

Oracle SQL Databases

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder