This course, Oracle SQL Basics is the third course in the Oracle specialization. It is designed to help you learn the key elements of the Structured Query Language specific to Oracle.
This course is part of the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
No background required.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Table Design
In this module, we'll first talk about the topics we'll address in this course. Then, we'll explore how to create a simple table, and look at ways to modify the existing table.
Structured Query Language (SQL)
In this module we'll explore the Structured Query Language (SQL). We will look at the anatomy of an SQL statement, explore inserting data into a table, modifying existing data, and look at the delete statement.
Index Design
What are indexes and how are they utilized in Oracle?
Exercise: Test what you've learned!
In this exercise, you'll write some basic SQL code to build a table. Then, you'll modify it.
It is suitable for the beginners to understand the basics of SQL. Giving 5 Star !!!
This is best course for the basics of SQL Commands on DDL DML and table creation.
Learning was great and the instructor was very good in his explanation.
Simple, good , easy and very understandable course.
This Specialization is intended for beginners to learn how to become proficient writing Oracle SQL code to create, modify, and edit Oracle SQL Databases.
