KD
Jan 10, 2022
Great course, good for quickly understanding the basics of oracle SQL. Really grateful for this course.
PT
Nov 10, 2021
By SYED M I•
Sep 28, 2021
This is best course for the basics of SQL Commands on DDL DML and table creation.
By Apoorva O•
Dec 9, 2021
Learning was great and the instructor was very good in his explanation.
By Pooja S T•
Nov 11, 2021
By NAVIN K T•
Dec 13, 2021
TO THE POINT CONCEPT ADDED IN COURSE.
By Fernando M•
Oct 6, 2021
Excellent course to learn SQL.
By Kyu B C•
Sep 23, 2021
Good for SQL beginners
By KUSHAGRA D•
Jan 11, 2022
By Kanak s•
Feb 13, 2022
COURSE IS REAL GOOD IF YOU WANT TO KNOW THE BASICS OF SQL SO THIS COURSE IS HELPFUL IN THAT .
By Balamurugan•
Mar 27, 2022
It is suitable for the beginners to understand the basics of SQL. Giving 5 Star !!!
By YASHWANT S D•
Mar 11, 2022
Simple, good , easy and very understandable course.
By CHIJIOKE A•
May 7, 2022
A must for beginners. Good foundation.
By RISHU R•
Apr 1, 2022
very nice subject
By Waad A a•
Dec 8, 2021
By ANURAG M•
Apr 19, 2022
easy and basic
By Ministru A•
May 17, 2022
great!!!
By SOURAV K•
Jan 27, 2022
best
By Arman A•
Jan 22, 2022
nyc journey to learn sql basic commands like ddl dml command
By MUSKAN S•
Jan 28, 2022
Easy, But I still think I go for material reading.
By Suraj M•
May 20, 2022
Videos were very good and explanatory which covers the basics but the notes attached is very deep enough to understand .So i recommed to prepare videos on the topics covered in the notes.
By أحمد م ف م س•
Sep 5, 2021
I don't like reading and i don't know how to install SQL*PLUS and work with it there is no explanation for that.
By 077.Ishita C•
Mar 20, 2022
this couse is good to learn basics
By Kamal B•
Nov 11, 2021
exercise for indexes is not there
By Shivam r•
Feb 11, 2022
nice