Learner Reviews & Feedback for Oracle SQL Basics by LearnQuest

4.7
stars
88 ratings
22 reviews

This course, Oracle SQL Basics is the third course in the Oracle specialization. It is designed to help you learn the key elements of the Structured Query Language specific to Oracle. We recommend that you have completed the first two courses (Oracle Database Foundations and Oracle Database Platform) prior to beginning this one.

KD

Jan 10, 2022

Great course, good for quickly understanding the basics of oracle SQL. Really grateful for this course.

PT

Nov 10, 2021

This course is very helpful and interactive. Personally I enjoyed the last 3 exercises the most.

By SYED M I

Sep 28, 2021

This is best course for the basics of SQL Commands on DDL DML and table creation.

By Apoorva O

Dec 9, 2021

Learning was great and the instructor was very good in his explanation.

By Pooja S T

Nov 11, 2021

By NAVIN K T

Dec 13, 2021

T​O THE POINT CONCEPT ADDED IN COURSE.

By Fernando M

Oct 6, 2021

Excellent course to learn SQL.

By Kyu B C

Sep 23, 2021

Good for SQL beginners

By KUSHAGRA D

Jan 11, 2022

By Kanak s

Feb 13, 2022

COURSE IS REAL GOOD IF YOU WANT TO KNOW THE BASICS OF SQL SO THIS COURSE IS HELPFUL IN THAT .

By Balamurugan

Mar 27, 2022

It is suitable for the beginners to understand the basics of SQL. Giving 5 Star !!!

By YASHWANT S D

Mar 11, 2022

Simple, good , easy and very understandable course.

By CHIJIOKE A

May 7, 2022

A must for beginners. Good foundation.

By RISHU R

Apr 1, 2022

very nice subject

By Waad A a

Dec 8, 2021

By ANURAG M

Apr 19, 2022

easy and basic

By Ministru A

May 17, 2022

great!!!

By SOURAV K

Jan 27, 2022

best

By Arman A

Jan 22, 2022

nyc journey to learn sql basic commands like ddl dml command

By MUSKAN S

Jan 28, 2022

Easy, But I still think I go for material reading.

By Suraj M

May 20, 2022

Videos were very good and explanatory which covers the basics but the notes attached is very deep enough to understand .So i recommed to prepare videos on the topics covered in the notes.

By أحمد م ف م س

Sep 5, 2021

I​ don't like reading and i don't know how to install SQL*PLUS and work with it there is no explanation for that.

By 077.Ishita C

Mar 20, 2022

this couse is good to learn basics

By Kamal B

Nov 11, 2021

exercise for indexes is not there

By Shivam r

Feb 11, 2022

nice

