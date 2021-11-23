This course is designed to help you learn how to navigate the Oracle Database environment. Both GUI and command-line tools will be introduced to allow you to work with the Oracle Database.
About this Course
Completion of Oracle Database Foundations; working knowledge of Windows, Linux, or MacOS; a prior knowledge of working with spreadsheets.
Offered by
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
This module is introduces the course. We will discuss the topics we'll explore, view the course objectives, and learn a little about the Oracle Database Platform and History.
Navigating The Oracle Database
In this module, we will take a look of what large datasets may consist of, explore the path and purpose of a database, define the database roles, and delve into Oracle's Database Admin Tools.
Using SQL Developer
Comprehensive Introduction To SQL Developer
Reviews
- 5 stars71.42%
- 4 stars22.85%
- 3 stars5.71%
TOP REVIEWS FROM ORACLE DATABASE PLATFORM
Week 1 was a bit boring but Week 2 was ultimate. Loved the way he explained SQL Developer.
About the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
This Specialization is intended for beginners to learn how to become proficient writing Oracle SQL code to create, modify, and edit Oracle SQL Databases.
