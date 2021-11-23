About this Course

8,062 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
Beginner Level

Completion of Oracle Database Foundations; working knowledge of Windows, Linux, or MacOS; a prior knowledge of working with spreadsheets.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
Beginner Level

Completion of Oracle Database Foundations; working knowledge of Windows, Linux, or MacOS; a prior knowledge of working with spreadsheets.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

25 minutes to complete

Course Introduction

25 minutes to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 1 reading
2 hours to complete

Navigating The Oracle Database

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 17 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Using SQL Developer

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 53 min), 7 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ORACLE DATABASE PLATFORM

View all reviews

About the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization

Oracle SQL Databases

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder