This Specialization is designed to help beginners learn the foundational knowledge invaluable towards their journey to becoming proficient with the Oracle database environment.
This course is part of the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
About this Course
No background required.
LearnQuest
LearnQuest is the preferred training partner to the world’s leading companies, organizations, and government agencies. Our team boasts 20+ years of experience designing, developing and delivering a full suite industry-leading technology education classes and training solutions across the globe. Our trainers, equipped with expert industry experience and an unparalleled commitment to quality, facilitate classes that are offered in various delivery formats so our clients can obtain the training they need when and where they need it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Introduction
Welcome to the Introduction to Oracle SQL Specialization. This course is the first of four and will introduce you to Database Foundations. First, let's take a look at the course overview.
Introduction to Databases
In this module, we'll discuss database engines & categories.
Building a Database Structure
In this module, we will explore how to build architecturally sound database structures.
Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) & Oracle Database Storage
In this module, we'll introduce relational database management systems and Oracle database storage.
Designing A Database For a Specific Purpose
In this module, we will discuss designing your ideal database for a specific purpose.
Reviews
Videos are short and understandable for a beginner. A good start to discover Oracle SQL.
i will recommend this course for basic knowledge of database
Great presentation and clarification on the topics. The exercises could have been a bit more challenging.
Very taugh and Good skill Introduction to Oracle Database Enivronment
About the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
This Specialization is intended for beginners to learn how to become proficient writing Oracle SQL code to create, modify, and edit Oracle SQL Databases.
