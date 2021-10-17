About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Oracle SQL Databases Specialization
Beginner Level

No background required.

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
Instructor

Offered by

LearnQuest

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Course Introduction

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
3 hours to complete

Introduction to Databases

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
3 hours to complete

Building a Database Structure

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS) & Oracle Database Storage

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 44 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete

Designing A Database For a Specific Purpose

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization

Oracle SQL Databases

