Learner Reviews & Feedback for Oracle Database Foundations by LearnQuest

4.6
stars
143 ratings
27 reviews

About the Course

This Specialization is designed to help beginners learn the foundational knowledge invaluable towards their journey to becoming proficient with the Oracle database environment. There are four courses in this specialization. This is the first. Please be sure to take the courses in the order they are presented....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 29 Reviews for Oracle Database Foundations

By T L

Dec 17, 2021

Videos are short and understandable for a beginner. A good start to discover Oracle SQL.

By Habtamu W D

Jan 16, 2022

Very taugh and Good skill Introduction to Oracle Database Enivronment

By Pooja S T

Oct 18, 2021

i will recommend this course for basic knowledge of database

By Somnath S J

Oct 26, 2021

It is fantastic learning platform for student like me, This course is really nice which has cover all the syllabus of oracle foundation , I am really happy to completing my first course though coursera.

By Muhammad Y Y

Dec 3, 2021

Good for introduction to oracle database

By Kampally R

Sep 16, 2021

ITS GREAT COURSE FOR LEARNING FROM START

By MD. E K

Oct 18, 2021

I​ts very much appreciating course

By Aisha H H

Jan 6, 2022

Thanks you for you supporting

By Eslam H K

Nov 12, 2021

A good Start to learn Oracle

By Kumar R

Nov 7, 2021

it was a great experience

By CHIJIOKE A

May 1, 2022

Good foundation course

By Divya D

Nov 5, 2021

Its very useful to us.

By Pankaj K

Feb 20, 2022

wonderful course

By Aishwarya B D

Dec 19, 2021

Excellent Course

By Lawal M O

May 25, 2022

Awesome Course

By Swati G

Apr 25, 2022

Best explained

By Fatemeh s

Jan 7, 2022

so useful

By TAPASWINI A P

Nov 15, 2021

very nice

By Anvar G N

Apr 26, 2022

The best

By Peter M

May 28, 2022

Great

By SOURAV K

Jan 24, 2022

best

By SAI S P

Oct 5, 2021

Good

By Snehal D

Dec 19, 2021

g

By Sheikh S K

Nov 11, 2021

A great course for absolute beginners to get started with the basic concepts of data storing and databases.

However, the course is completely theoretical.

By Nafis E

Jan 19, 2022

G​reat presentation and clarification on the topics. The exercises could have been a bit more challenging.

