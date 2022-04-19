Learner Reviews & Feedback for Oracle SQL Exam Prep by LearnQuest
About the Course
This course is designed to help you continue learning about Oracle SQL and prepares you to take the Oracle SQL Certification Exam.
We'll review methodologies and terminology that we presented in the Oracle Specialization courses, show some demos and give in-depth explanations. You'll also have the opportunity to take a practice certification exam.
We recommend that you first complete the Oracle SQL Databases Specialization....