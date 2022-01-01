Participant should also have:
- Basic proficiency with a common query language such as SQL
- Experience with data modeling
Build skills to leverage cloud data with Looker. Introduction to Data in the Cloud and Looker for a Looker Developer
Learn the skills needed to do data exploration and analysis in Looker to empower others to solve business needs.
Use dimensions, measures, filters, table calculations and pivots to analyze and visualize data.
Create and share near real-time data visualizations using Looks, dashboards, and boards.
Use the Looker Integrated Development Environment (IDE) and project version control to modify LookML projects and curate Explores that empower business users to leverage data in their everyday workflows
Course 2 includes hands-on labs with Looker to build skills in both data analysis and visualization. In the first lab, learners work with dimensions, measures, filters, and pivots to query, select, and visualize data in Looker using Explores. In the second lab, learners use table calculations and offsets to instantaneously create new metrics from data using Explores.
Course 3 includes hands-on labs focused on building LookML skills to curate data experiences for business users. In the first lab, learners practice creating dimensions and measures in LookML and learn about the different data types that LookML supports. In the second lab, learners create and persist derived tables in LookML to create new tables that do not yet exist in the underlying database.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
Cloud technology on its own only provides a fraction of the true value to a business; When combined with data–lots and lots of it–it has the power to truly unlock value and create new experiences for customers.
In this course, you'll learn what data is, historical ways companies have used it to make decisions, and why it is so critical for machine learning. This course also introduces learners to technical concepts such as structured and unstructured data. database, data warehouse, and data lakes. It then covers the most common and fastest growing Google Cloud products around data.
In this course, you learn how to do the kind of data exploration and analysis in Looker that would formerly be done primarily by SQL developers or analysts. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to leverage Looker's modern analytics platform to find and explore relevant content in your organization’s Looker instance, ask questions of your data, create new metrics as needed, and build and share visualizations and dashboards to facilitate data-driven decision making.
This course empowers you to develop scalable, performant LookML (Looker Modeling Language) models that provide your business users with the standardized, ready-to-use data that they need to answer their questions. Upon completing this course, you will be able to start building and maintaining LookML models to curate and manage data in your organization’s Looker instance.
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
