Learner Reviews & Feedback for Innovating with Data and Google Cloud by Google Cloud

4.8
stars
399 ratings
46 reviews

About the Course

Cloud technology on its own only provides a fraction of the true value to a business; When combined with data–lots and lots of it–it has the power to truly unlock value and create new experiences for customers. In this course, you'll learn what data is, historical ways companies have used it to make decisions, and why it is so critical for machine learning. This course also introduces learners to technical concepts such as structured and unstructured data. database, data warehouse, and data lakes. It then covers the most common and fastest growing Google Cloud products around data....

JJ

Nov 15, 2021

A very good course - learned quite a few new stuff. Got my shiny new certificate as well. Good job and well done on this course!

AM

Jul 26, 2021

This was really eye-opening where it explains important Data and ML aspects and how Google Cloud Platform can be beneficial

By Avinash N

Aug 14, 2021

Great information! Creative content. It elaborates importance of data handling. Combination of Google Cloud technology and real time data has the power to enhance value and can create greater customer experiences.

By Abbas A M

Jul 27, 2021

By Lakisha W

Dec 22, 2021

I really enjoyed this course! Looking forward to learning more and expanding my knowledge with Google Cloud.

By Agus P A

Oct 9, 2021

Very good course to understand basics of implementing AI and ML for business transformation

By Declan M

Jul 14, 2021

This course d​oes not prepare you in any meaningful way for the Google Digital Clouder Leader exam; I found it dreadful and a waste of time.

By Wagner F

Nov 7, 2021

Curso bastante prático para entender o que são dados, como usá-los para tomar decisões e o papel essencial deles no machine learning. Neste curso também é possível conhecer conceitos como dados estruturados e não estruturados, bancos de dados, armazenamentos de dados e data lakes.

By Jessie J

Nov 15, 2021

By Karen F

Feb 3, 2022

I like the way training is formatted. I'm not too Techy but I was able to understand the module.

By Srimathi R

Nov 9, 2021

It is a very informative course to learn about data science and machine learning.

By Juan M F

Apr 15, 2022

Amaizing brand new skills you come across while you learn this stunning Course!

By Theresa C

Apr 13, 2022

Excellent course and really helpful for understanding Data, AI and ML

By Jerry S

May 22, 2022

Starting to get in the weeds wit ML and AI, but easy to understand.

By VICTOR M B P

Nov 10, 2021

All lectures are clear and take you step by step .Excellent.

By Frank

Dec 10, 2021

The course is an eye-opener for me in terms of cloud essentials.

By Matt M

Nov 12, 2021

Very good course, easy to follow and clear with the details.

By Prithvi B

Jan 14, 2022

Great overview course clarifying lot of important concepts

By Rivu B

May 21, 2022

Great to know about AI, ML, its use with Google API

By Yena H

Sep 4, 2021

Easy to understand with interesting use cases.

By Jose S

Dec 10, 2021

Excllent Course I will continue with the nex

By Tobias, J

Dec 28, 2021

Nice overview of Google Data services

By Zihni M

Oct 13, 2021

G​reat Course, completed expalination

By Muthu G

Aug 22, 2021

Well structured and articulated

By Pradeep C

Nov 11, 2021

Excellent. Very well delivered

By Fitri M S

Oct 14, 2021

Easy to undertand for beginner

By Melati O

Nov 15, 2021

T​hanks for the class :D

