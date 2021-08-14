JJ
Nov 15, 2021
A very good course - learned quite a few new stuff. Got my shiny new certificate as well. Good job and well done on this course!
AM
Jul 26, 2021
This was really eye-opening where it explains important Data and ML aspects and how Google Cloud Platform can be beneficial
By Avinash N•
Aug 14, 2021
Great information! Creative content. It elaborates importance of data handling. Combination of Google Cloud technology and real time data has the power to enhance value and can create greater customer experiences.
By Abbas A M•
Jul 27, 2021
By Lakisha W•
Dec 22, 2021
I really enjoyed this course! Looking forward to learning more and expanding my knowledge with Google Cloud.
By Agus P A•
Oct 9, 2021
Very good course to understand basics of implementing AI and ML for business transformation
By Declan M•
Jul 14, 2021
This course does not prepare you in any meaningful way for the Google Digital Clouder Leader exam; I found it dreadful and a waste of time.
By Wagner F•
Nov 7, 2021
Curso bastante prático para entender o que são dados, como usá-los para tomar decisões e o papel essencial deles no machine learning. Neste curso também é possível conhecer conceitos como dados estruturados e não estruturados, bancos de dados, armazenamentos de dados e data lakes.
By Jessie J•
Nov 15, 2021
By Karen F•
Feb 3, 2022
I like the way training is formatted. I'm not too Techy but I was able to understand the module.
By Srimathi R•
Nov 9, 2021
It is a very informative course to learn about data science and machine learning.
By Juan M F•
Apr 15, 2022
Amaizing brand new skills you come across while you learn this stunning Course!
By Theresa C•
Apr 13, 2022
Excellent course and really helpful for understanding Data, AI and ML
By Jerry S•
May 22, 2022
Starting to get in the weeds wit ML and AI, but easy to understand.
By VICTOR M B P•
Nov 10, 2021
All lectures are clear and take you step by step .Excellent.
By Frank•
Dec 10, 2021
The course is an eye-opener for me in terms of cloud essentials.
By Matt M•
Nov 12, 2021
Very good course, easy to follow and clear with the details.
By Prithvi B•
Jan 14, 2022
Great overview course clarifying lot of important concepts
By Rivu B•
May 21, 2022
Great to know about AI, ML, its use with Google API
By Yena H•
Sep 4, 2021
Easy to understand with interesting use cases.
By Jose S•
Dec 10, 2021
Excllent Course I will continue with the nex
By Tobias, J•
Dec 28, 2021
Nice overview of Google Data services
By Zihni M•
Oct 13, 2021
Great Course, completed expalination
By Muthu G•
Aug 22, 2021
Well structured and articulated
By Pradeep C•
Nov 11, 2021
Excellent. Very well delivered
By Fitri M S•
Oct 14, 2021
Easy to undertand for beginner
By Melati O•
Nov 15, 2021
Thanks for the class :D