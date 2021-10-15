Chevron Left
Back to Analyzing and Visualizing Data in Looker

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Analyzing and Visualizing Data in Looker by Google Cloud

4.7
stars
205 ratings
32 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you learn how to do the kind of data exploration and analysis in Looker that would formerly be done primarily by SQL developers or analysts. Upon completion of this course, you will be able to leverage Looker's modern analytics platform to find and explore relevant content in your organization’s Looker instance, ask questions of your data, create new metrics as needed, and build and share visualizations and dashboards to facilitate data-driven decision making....

Top reviews

BP

Oct 21, 2021

5 stars, but still could be better - the last two modules felt a little off - because if you did previous two labs you already know the material.

MW

Mar 4, 2022

Excellent basic overview of the Looker tool. I was able to easily compare it to the same features that I know well in Tableau. Thank you!

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 34 Reviews for Analyzing and Visualizing Data in Looker

By Ndiaye N F

Oct 15, 2021

A nice introduction to looker, instructors are clear and charismatic. I feel like the order of the lectures is a little off (like talking about looks and dashboards at the end) but its not really a problem. I would've prefered it the videos were demos instead of screenshots with highlighted parts, sometimes you dont know where to look. But its not a huge issue. This course provides you with enough information and gives you the confidence to start playing around with looker on your own.

By Bohdan P

Oct 22, 2021

5 stars, but still could be better - the last two modules felt a little off - because if you did previous two labs you already know the material.

By Bhushan J

Oct 21, 2021

Its so intuitive to use Looker and create beautiful visuals which can give great data insights so easily!

By Sandeep V

Nov 2, 2021

It was helpful for beginner to understand the looker . If more exercises were there it would be great

By Gene

Nov 3, 2021

Informative and descriptive of all the functions that can be performed

By Francis O A

Oct 12, 2021

Very interesting course, i wish all courses can be this explanatory.

By Shafiqul I S

Oct 20, 2021

Amazing Data Analysis & Visualization Course of Looker Tool.

By Zaeth Z

Oct 22, 2021

A good basic course to begin exploring Looker as a BI tool

By Mike R

Oct 23, 2021

Good overview of Looker from the perspective of a business consumer and report builder (This course does not cover the administration or data modelling side of things in the background)

By Melisa W

Mar 5, 2022

Excellent basic overview of the Looker tool. I was able to easily compare it to the same features that I know well in Tableau. Thank you!

By John H

Nov 18, 2021

It was a good course but it seemed like the course for the labs was covered after the lab instead of before.

By Darshil D G

Jan 16, 2022

Videos of Lab should be made live by Instructors so that it will be easy to perform lab tasks effectively.

By Gary C

Dec 15, 2021

​Great course that helps me to understand the importance of presenting the data gather in simple overview.

By Luis A

Apr 27, 2022

E​xcelent Course, I liked the learning method used including practice lab, was the best part .

By Troy P

Nov 5, 2021

Clear and lightweight intro to core analysis and visualization features in Looker.

By Prithvi B

Jan 16, 2022

Simple and short but you are comfortable with software after this course. Great.

By Joseph O

Jan 26, 2022

Greate experience with this knowledge that I just acquired wtih Looker.

By Bima D P R

Jan 24, 2022

Insightful, hope it'll usefull for my future career. Thanks.

By 12_Abhijit M

Dec 17, 2021

A short and a very good course with hand on labs on Looker.

By Carlos L

Jan 10, 2022

Sensacional herramienta de análisis de datos

By Gopichand D

Nov 22, 2021

Excellent Course Material and Lab as well.

By Tracey M

Dec 5, 2021

Very Practical and easy to use

By Javier N C

Apr 29, 2022

Muy buen curso introductorio

By Mohlatlego M L

Nov 4, 2021

great course very insightful

By N.R.N.PHANIDEEP

Nov 7, 2021

very nice course

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder