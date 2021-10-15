BP
Oct 21, 2021
5 stars, but still could be better - the last two modules felt a little off - because if you did previous two labs you already know the material.
MW
Mar 4, 2022
Excellent basic overview of the Looker tool. I was able to easily compare it to the same features that I know well in Tableau. Thank you!
By Ndiaye N F•
Oct 15, 2021
A nice introduction to looker, instructors are clear and charismatic. I feel like the order of the lectures is a little off (like talking about looks and dashboards at the end) but its not really a problem. I would've prefered it the videos were demos instead of screenshots with highlighted parts, sometimes you dont know where to look. But its not a huge issue. This course provides you with enough information and gives you the confidence to start playing around with looker on your own.
By Bohdan P•
Oct 22, 2021
By Bhushan J•
Oct 21, 2021
Its so intuitive to use Looker and create beautiful visuals which can give great data insights so easily!
By Sandeep V•
Nov 2, 2021
It was helpful for beginner to understand the looker . If more exercises were there it would be great
By Gene•
Nov 3, 2021
Informative and descriptive of all the functions that can be performed
By Francis O A•
Oct 12, 2021
Very interesting course, i wish all courses can be this explanatory.
By Shafiqul I S•
Oct 20, 2021
Amazing Data Analysis & Visualization Course of Looker Tool.
By Zaeth Z•
Oct 22, 2021
A good basic course to begin exploring Looker as a BI tool
By Mike R•
Oct 23, 2021
Good overview of Looker from the perspective of a business consumer and report builder (This course does not cover the administration or data modelling side of things in the background)
By Melisa W•
Mar 5, 2022
By John H•
Nov 18, 2021
It was a good course but it seemed like the course for the labs was covered after the lab instead of before.
By Darshil D G•
Jan 16, 2022
Videos of Lab should be made live by Instructors so that it will be easy to perform lab tasks effectively.
By Gary C•
Dec 15, 2021
Great course that helps me to understand the importance of presenting the data gather in simple overview.
By Luis A•
Apr 27, 2022
Excelent Course, I liked the learning method used including practice lab, was the best part .
By Troy P•
Nov 5, 2021
Clear and lightweight intro to core analysis and visualization features in Looker.
By Prithvi B•
Jan 16, 2022
Simple and short but you are comfortable with software after this course. Great.
By Joseph O•
Jan 26, 2022
Greate experience with this knowledge that I just acquired wtih Looker.
By Bima D P R•
Jan 24, 2022
Insightful, hope it'll usefull for my future career. Thanks.
By 12_Abhijit M•
Dec 17, 2021
A short and a very good course with hand on labs on Looker.
By Carlos L•
Jan 10, 2022
Sensacional herramienta de análisis de datos
By Gopichand D•
Nov 22, 2021
Excellent Course Material and Lab as well.
By Tracey M•
Dec 5, 2021
Very Practical and easy to use
By Javier N C•
Apr 29, 2022
Muy buen curso introductorio
By Mohlatlego M L•
Nov 4, 2021
great course very insightful
By N.R.N.PHANIDEEP•
Nov 7, 2021
very nice course