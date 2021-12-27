This course empowers you to develop scalable, performant LookML (Looker Modeling Language) models that provide your business users with the standardized, ready-to-use data that they need to answer their questions. Upon completing this course, you will be able to start building and maintaining LookML models to curate and manage data in your organization’s Looker instance.
This course is part of the Creating Business Value with Data and Looker Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Create dimensions and measures to curate data attributes used by business users
Create and design Explores to make data accessible to business users
Use derived tables to instantaneously create new tables
Use caching and datagroups in Looker to optimize SQL query performance
Offered by
Google Cloud
We help millions of organizations empower their employees, serve their customers, and build what’s next for their businesses with innovative technology created in—and for—the cloud. Our products are engineered for security, reliability, and scalability, running the full stack from infrastructure to applications to devices and hardware. Our teams are dedicated to helping customers apply our technologies to create success.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 0: Introduction to the Course
This module introduces the course on LookML for Looker developers.
Module 1: Introduction to Looker and LookML
This module provides an overview of Looker and the Looker integrated development environment (IDE) for LookML developers.
Module 2: Modeling Dimensions and Measures
This module reviews how to model new dimensions and measures using LookML.
Module 3: Project Version Control
This module reviews how Looker integrates with Git for version control of LookML projects.
Module 4: Model Files
This module provides a deeper dive into the model files of LookML projects for developers to start designing and building custom Explores for business users.
Module 5: Derived Tables
This module explains how to use derived tables in Looker to create new custom tables that do not yet exist in the underlying database.
Module 6: Caching and Datagroups
This module provides an overview of how caching works in Looker and how developers can use datagroups to manage caching policies.
Module 7: Course Summary
This module provides a summary of the topics covered in this course.
Reviews
- 5 stars90%
- 4 stars5%
- 1 star5%
TOP REVIEWS FROM DEVELOPING DATA MODELS WITH LOOKML
Great coure, a lto f valuable informationina .very condensed format.
Its covers looker in general quite comprehensively and the lab session really makes the topic easy to understand
About the Creating Business Value with Data and Looker Specialization
This series of courses introduces data in the cloud and Looker to someone who would like to become a Looker Developer. It includes the background on how data is managed in the cloud and how it can be used to create value for an organization. You will then learn the skills you need as a Looker Developer to use the Looker Modeling Language (LookML) to empower your organization to conduct self-serve data exploration, analysis and visualization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.