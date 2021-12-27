About this Course

What you will learn

  • Create dimensions and measures to curate data attributes used by business users

  • Create and design Explores to make data accessible to business users

  • Use derived tables to instantaneously create new tables

  • Use caching and datagroups in Looker to optimize SQL query performance

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Module 0: Introduction to the Course

Module 1: Introduction to Looker and LookML

Module 2: Modeling Dimensions and Measures

9 videos (Total 34 min)
Module 3: Project Version Control

Week 2

Module 4: Model Files

6 videos (Total 31 min)
Module 5: Derived Tables

9 videos (Total 37 min)
Module 6: Caching and Datagroups

4 videos (Total 13 min)
Module 7: Course Summary

1 video (Total 1 min)

