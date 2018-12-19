Influencer marketing is the practice of engaging internal and industry experts with active networks to help achieve measurable business goals.
On average, businesses are making $6.50 in revenue for each $1 spent on influencer marketing. In fact, 70% are earning $2 or more, and the top 13% are earning $20 or more. But, 30% are either breaking even or failing to generate a return on their investment. So, learning how to overcome the main challenges when rolling out an influencer marketing strategy can significantly improve your return on marketing investment (ROMI).
Content Marketing Strategy
Influencer strategy isn’t as effective or successful without content marketing. Great content is at the center of the value exchange between a business, influencer, and buyer. Incorporating influencers in your content facilitates reaching new audiences with brand messages that are credible and trusted.
How To Find Influencers.
Identifying the right influencers is hard. In this course, I will show you how to use 3 different tools to discover the most relevant influencers for your campaign. Why so many tools? Because each one has different strengths and weaknesses. And a decade ago, I used a fourth tool, but the company that made it has closed. So, I don’t want you to become too dependent on any one tool to find the right influencers.
How To Engage Influencers.
In this course, I will share several examples of influencer outreach best practices, which I call “schmooze optimization.” This is the process of making casual conversation with influential individuals who can help you to achieve measurable business goals. And it’s worked for a wide variety of B2B, B2C, and nonprofit organizations.
Reviews
i really learned a lot about influencer marketing in this course. you get out of online courses what you put into it. i put the effort in and gained a lot of knowledge
I would recommend this course to any social media and digital marketing professionals that want to learn more about influencer marketing and how to build a strategy campaign. It was excellent!
Greg Jarboe kept the topic intersting througout the course along with keeping the level of course at par with the credibility of university. Thank to you for great insights.
Loved this course! Learned a lot and excited to start influencer marketing.
