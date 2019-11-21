TM
Dec 19, 2018
I would recommend this course to any social media and digital marketing professionals that want to learn more about influencer marketing and how to build a strategy campaign. It was excellent!
GS
Feb 19, 2022
Greg Jarboe kept the topic intersting througout the course along with keeping the level of course at par with the credibility of university. Thank to you for great insights.
By Deanna T•
Nov 21, 2019
I thought Greg's teaching was very dry and there was a lot of unnecessary rambling and content. There was also A LOT of assignments. I think this course should be taught by an actual influencer that's more relevant to the audience taking the course -- it would be cool to hear about their experience. Or, instead of talking about brand examples, bring in a real brand marketer to share their experience. It could change it up to have someone else talk.
By Ron B•
Dec 27, 2019
The instructor begins the class with a tirade about how influencer marketing requires soft skills and creativity that can't be automated by software so that no "push-button" solution to influencer marketing is possible. The trouble is, these are skills that can't easily be taught to humans either. After working through this class, I still do not feel that I have a very good idea about how to engage influencers to come onboard my cause. This seems to be something that can't really be taught because it is very specific to the exact situation - and worse - the solution is often innovative and surprising. No "push button" solution for humans neither. So how should one approach influencers to take on a project? The answer seems to be to go away and think of something clever that will get their attention. This is the part that I was really hoping to learn how to do and I got little out of this class in that regard.
By Tatiana A•
Nov 23, 2020
Badly organized, poor sound and video sometimes, for me, it was a little too obvious. Unfortunately I did not learn much from it. So far, the worst Coursera course for me.Can't recommend it
By Alexande t G•
Aug 13, 2021
sad to say i am 2 weeks in and this course is terrible
- not engaging
-boring listening to a old man speak
- lack of illustration
-lack of eye contact -lengthy videos for no reason
-lack of material
By Richard O•
Oct 19, 2020
Mostly, I found the content interesting and engaging. I appreciate the timing and pacing of each lesson. I do have a few concerns, mostly technology related. There were large sections with audio glitches which I reported at the time with no acknowledgment. I recall one time when the audio did not sync with the current lesson. I suppose my other concern is that on more than one occasion during peer review I was presented with peer assignments that had nothing to do with the topic. I did what I thought to be due diligence and explain the reason for the low grade and to apologize.
By Cyril D•
Sep 10, 2019
Structured, illustrated w/ solid examples, delivery is excellent from a professional who clearly loves explaining, directly applicable. Highly recommend it.
By Bijal M•
Oct 4, 2020
A very informative course. Sometimes it gets a bit lengthy and too monotonous. Some more visuals , excitement and conversations would have been more useful . A good course overall. I can go back to it for reference multiple times. Thank you professor !
By Rosa C•
May 12, 2020
Need updates.
By rupesh•
Apr 22, 2021
I have tried many Coursera courses earlier too, but the roadblock was doing assignments and projects, but I was determined to complete this course, luckily this course is designed by eminent and renowned digital marketing professor 'Greg', and course content was very engaging, when I completed my first essay I realized the importance of doing assignments, and learning by doing has really given me edge, I presented the final project to my Marketing Director and she had all accolades for this presentation, the final pitch is so good that we can easily get buy-in to invest more in influencer marketing in our marketing organization, thanks to Coursera for this wonderful experience, looking forward to continuing my learning.
By lori w•
Jun 2, 2020
i really learned a lot about influencer marketing in this course. you get out of online courses what you put into it. i put the effort in and gained a lot of knowledge
By M s•
Sep 27, 2021
While I am happy to have gained my certificate, I thought the course was very long and too many assignments and quizzes. I think the course could have been far more condensed.
By Sam S•
Mar 3, 2022
It's nice for a basic understanding of influencer strategy if you're already in marketing. However it is outdated and needs to be updated with new information.
By Baiba T•
Feb 6, 2022
Did not liked that I have to pay extra to get accest to study materials.
By Miljana P•
Jan 2, 2021
Although my master's studies (that I finished 2 years ago) were closely related to the social media and strategic marketing, I found it very important to keep myself updated with the latest changes in these fields. For every one who has the same goal, this Rutgers course is highly recommended.
By VIRAT C•
May 28, 2020
Best course for Digital Marketing and Influencer Marketing and the way they teach us is very unique
I able to learn lot of things with this course.
Very helpful for those who wants to pursue their career in digital marketing field.
By Paulo D•
Mar 13, 2022
I enjoyed taking the course because I learned more principles regarding digital marketing. The examples and case studies helped. Thank you for sharing your expertise and experiences. And thank you for the certificate. :)
By Tameka M•
Dec 20, 2018
Feb 20, 2022
By Braden T•
Jan 26, 2021
As an influencer, I found all of this information to be very valuable in learning the business perspective. The processor did a great job!
By Nina M•
May 1, 2021
amazing knowledge gained and the professor if very amusing so it's easy to follow and very interesting :) worth every penny!
By Emily H•
Aug 31, 2020
Great course and incredibly insightful! So glad I was able to complete this on my own time.
By Mark Z•
Apr 17, 2019
Loved this course! Learned a lot and excited to start influencer marketing.
By mai a b•
Mar 30, 2022
Great course very informative and the instructor is very knowledgeable
By Surbhi S M•
Mar 10, 2022
It a great course from the basics to advance of Influencer Marketing.
By Paula C•
Jan 19, 2021
Very good course. Not so easy, not so hard. I have learned a lot!