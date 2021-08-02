Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
Research shows that retail customers switch channels during their purchase-decision journey. Many of us research products online at home, or on-the-go using a mobile device, while checking online reviews and comparing prices. The final decision to purchase may happen online, or in a traditional brick-and-mortar store. Omnichannel marketing is a response to modern buying habits, providing consumers with a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints, whether traditional or digital. If you want to understand how marketers plan campaigns to reach consumers at every possible point of contact and how effective digital strategies can help businesses grow and thrive today, this course will help you do so. You will learn about cross-media planning and the digital channel mix before diving deeper into topics including digital channel planning, and inbound and outbound channel strategy. After completing this course, you will be able to: - • Use best practices to create an omnichannel marketing strategy with a unified message, voice, and brand and a seamless customer experience • Demonstrate an understanding of the key tactics and strategies associated with inbound channels including social media marketing, content marketing, search engine marketing, and email marketing • Demonstrate an understanding of the key tactics and strategies associated with outbound channels including digital display, video, and YouTube advertising This course also covers the critical topic of e-commerce and how to develop an effective e-commerce and social customer service strategy that delivers real value for customers. This is the second course in the Digital Marketing Institute’s Digital Strategy specialization. On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of DMI members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level.