What you will learn

  • How to incorporate inbound channels, tactics, and tools into an effective omnichannel digital marketing strategy

  • How to incorporate outbound channels, video advertising on YouTube, and web analytics into an effective omnichannel marketing strategy

  • How to incorporate an e-commerce and social customer service into an effective omnichannel marketing strategy

Skills you will gain

  • Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Strategy
  • Display and Video Advertising Strategy
  • Social Media and Email Marketing Strategy
  • E-Commerce Strategy
  • Digital Channel Planning
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Digital Channel Planning and Inbound Strategy

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 74 min), 18 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Digital Channel Planning and Outbound Strategy

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 29 min), 11 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

E-Commerce and Social Customer Service Strategy

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 65 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes

About the Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning Specialization

Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning

Frequently Asked Questions

