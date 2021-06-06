Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
Digital and mobile technology coupled with the explosive adoption of social media globally has fundamentally disrupted consumer expectations, and how businesses must operate to support their customers. If you want to understand the forces driving and transforming businesses today and how cutting-edge digital strategies can help businesses grow and thrive in this dynamic environment, this course will help you do so. You will learn the core principles of digital marketing before diving deeper into the basics of digital strategy, audience and competitive research, and how to connect with the customer. After completing this course, you will be able to: - • Understand how digital and social media have disrupted the way businesses sell to consumers • Use digital research and social listening to gain insights into your audience, competitors, and industry • Recognize the core components of an effective digital marketing strategy • Recognize how marketers use the Buyer’s Journey model to influence purchase decisions over digital platforms using digital content and tools • Use the principles of content marketing to create effective content that engages an audience This course also explains how to choose the right content for your customers – and how to develop a creative strategy to deliver on key business goals. This is the first course in the Digital Marketing Institute’s Digital Strategy specialization. On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of DMI members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level.