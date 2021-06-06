About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended for anyone seeking to learn or upskill in the disciplines of digital marketing, digital strategy formulation, and digital transformation.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How digital, social, and mobile technology are changing consumer behavior and expectations to present new challenges and opportunities for businesses

  • How digital research and social listening tools and tactics can provide insights into a business's audience and competitors

  • How to use the principles of content marketing with a creative strategy to find, reach, and engage target audiences

Skills you will gain

  • Digital transformation
  • Digital Marketing
  • Content Marketing
  • Digital Strategy
  • Digital Research
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Digital Disruption and Business Opportunity

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 23 min), 8 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Digital Marketing and Digital Strategy

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 103 min), 15 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Digital Content and Creative Strategy

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 9 readings, 7 quizzes

About the Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning Specialization

Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning

