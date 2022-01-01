About this Specialization

18,755 recent views
Welcome to the Digital Marketing Institute’s foundational program on Digital Marketing Strategy. The DMI is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. If you are seeking to understand the forces that are driving and transforming businesses today and how an effective digital strategy can help a business to grow and thrive in this dynamic environment, this program will help you do so. The first course begins with the core principles of digital marketing before addressing the cornerstones of digital strategy - digital disruption, the explosive growth of mobile and social media, digital tools for effective audience and competitive research, buyer personas, content marketing, and creative strategy. In the second course, you will learn how marketers use digital channel planning, e-commerce, social customer service, and omnichannel strategies to provide consumers with a consistent brand experience across all touchpoints. The third and final course focuses on strategy execution and digital leadership. This course dives deeper into the knowledge, skills, and behaviors required to lead, develop, and nurture high-performing digital teams, enabling them to successfully execute a digital strategy. After completing all courses in this Specialization, you will receive a DMI x Coursera certificate, DMI’s Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, and three months of free Power Membership to unlock your next opportunity in a community of over 130k members.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online courses
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Flexible Schedule
Set and maintain flexible deadlines.
Beginner Level
Approximately 3 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English

How the Specialization Works

Take Courses

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Hands-on Project

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

Earn a Certificate

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Digital Strategy and Business Opportunity

4.6
stars
100 ratings
25 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy

4.7
stars
34 ratings
8 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Digital Leadership and Digital Strategy Execution

4.4
stars
24 ratings
6 reviews

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Digital Marketing Institute

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder