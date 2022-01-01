- Digital transformation
- Digital Marketing
- Content Marketing
- Digital Strategy
- Digital Research
- Search Engine Marketing (SEM) Strategy
- Display and Video Advertising Strategy
- Social Media and Email Marketing Strategy
- E-Commerce Strategy
- Digital Channel Planning
- Strategic Thinking
- Strategy Execution
Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning Specialization
Drive Digital Marketing Strategy. Place digital strategy at the heart of your business and learn all the core skills required to think, lead, and execute in a digital world.
Offered By
What you will learn
How digital, social, and mobile technology are changing consumer behavior and expectations to present new challenges and opportunities for businesses
How digital research and social listening tools and tactics can provide insights into a business's audience and competitors
How to use the principles of content marketing with a creative strategy to find, reach, and engage target audiences
How to incorporate inbound channels, tactics, and tools into an effective omnichannel digital marketing strategy
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this Specialization, learners will solve a broad range of authentic business problems as they apply the skills and techniques they learn along the way. Learners will create buyer personas, as well as a digital marketing channel plan to identify the inbound and outbound channels used by these personas. Based on their digital marketing channel plan, learners will also create an ideal team plan to outline the skillsets required to meet their business objectives, engage their personas with the correct digital channels, and improve the overall digital customer experience (CX) of their business.
Recommended for anyone seeking to learn more or upskill in the disciplines of social media marketing, social commerce, and social media strategy.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Digital Strategy and Business Opportunity
Digital Strategy and Business Opportunity
Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy
Digital Channel Planning and E-Commerce Strategy
Digital Leadership and Digital Strategy Execution
Digital Leadership and Digital Strategy Execution
Instructors
Instructors

Digital Marketing Institute
Offered by
Digital Marketing Institute
The Digital Marketing Institute is the world's leading digital marketing and selling professional certification body with a growing network of over 80 education partners in 100 countries.
