Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization.
The ability and willingness to strategically adopt digital initiatives to support business goals has never been more critical to an organization’s survival than it is today. If you want to better understand the knowledge, skills, and behaviors demanded of digital leaders as well as the forces driving and transforming businesses today, this course will help you do so. You will learn to use techniques to develop and hone your strategic thinking skills and develop skills to help you transition smoothly from a senior or management role to a leadership role. After completing this course, you will be able to: - • Demonstrate an understanding of how an iterative approach to Customer Experience (CX) design can improve an organization’s performance • Use best practices for recruiting, training, and developing digital marketing personnel • Demonstrate an understanding of how to combine an optimal channel and budget mix, supported by a paid media and campaign action plan, to execute a digital marketing strategy • Recognize the types of risks associated with digital and why businesses need to protect against them This course also covers the key concepts, actions, and behaviors that underpin effective digital leadership in business. You will learn about the key international data protection and data privacy laws applicable to digital campaigns and the risks associated with digital, as well as effective strategies to mitigate the risks. This is the final course in the Digital Marketing Institute’s Digital Strategy specialization. On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level.