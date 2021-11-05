About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended for anyone seeking to learn or upskill in the disciplines of digital leadership, digital strategy execution, and digital transformation.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to use strategic thinking skills and the concepts of Customer Experience (CX) to improve business performance

  • How to execute and communicate an effective digital marketing strategy

  • How to lead and develop high-performing digital teams

Skills you will gain

  • Strategic Thinking
  • Strategy Execution
  • Digital Leadership
  • Communicating Results
  • Customer Experience (CX) Design
Course 3 of 3 in the
Digital Marketing Strategy and Planning Specialization
Beginner Level

Recommended for anyone seeking to learn or upskill in the disciplines of digital leadership, digital strategy execution, and digital transformation.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Strategic Thinking and the Customer Experience (CX)

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 23 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Digital Marketing Strategy Execution and Management

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 88 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Digital Leadership, Strategy, and Data Privacy

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 72 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

