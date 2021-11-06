Chevron Left
Digital Leadership and Digital Strategy Execution by Digital Marketing Institute

4.4
24 ratings
6 reviews

About the Course

Digital Marketing Institute is the global standard in Digital Marketing Certification. Our mission is to give our students the confidence and knowledge they need to advance in their careers through this specialization. The ability and willingness to strategically adopt digital initiatives to support business goals has never been more critical to an organization’s survival than it is today. If you want to better understand the knowledge, skills, and behaviors demanded of digital leaders as well as the forces driving and transforming businesses today, this course will help you do so. You will learn to use techniques to develop and hone your strategic thinking skills and develop skills to help you transition smoothly from a senior or management role to a leadership role. After completing this course, you will be able to: - • Demonstrate an understanding of how an iterative approach to Customer Experience (CX) design can improve an organization’s performance • Use best practices for recruiting, training, and developing digital marketing personnel • Demonstrate an understanding of how to combine an optimal channel and budget mix, supported by a paid media and campaign action plan, to execute a digital marketing strategy • Recognize the types of risks associated with digital and why businesses need to protect against them This course also covers the key concepts, actions, and behaviors that underpin effective digital leadership in business. You will learn about the key international data protection and data privacy laws applicable to digital campaigns and the risks associated with digital, as well as effective strategies to mitigate the risks. This is the final course in the Digital Marketing Institute’s Digital Strategy specialization. On completion of all courses in your Specialization, you will also be awarded a Digital Marketing Institute Certified Digital Marketing Associate certification, along with three months of free Power Membership, allowing you to boost your career and unlock your next opportunity. 92% of members have said their courses have had a positive impact on their careers, while 88% are now working at senior or manager level....

By Benjamin C D

Nov 6, 2021

Everything was explained quite well. I do have an issue with how long it can take for the Peer Reviews to be completed, but that can't really be helped much.

By Muhammad A Y

Mar 3, 2022

excellent content i really enjoyed this course and learn digital strategy and planning excecution .

By Mohamed O L

Dec 31, 2021

Amazing course and content

By Shivani B

Oct 21, 2021

The course flows lucidly by evaluating on digital strategy execution and management, core areas of CX and development, digital risks and data protection along with inculcating leadership values and mindset at various levels.

It gives a proper understanding of how to create and facilitate a team in your organization.

Although some measures of improvement can be there!

Overall, it is a wholesome course which completes the entire specialization by catapulting its value.

By Keegan M

Aug 31, 2021

A very engaging course, I learnt a lot and feel good about the time i invested into the course

By Olumide O O

May 6, 2022

Absolutely educative, engaging and empowerng course and course delivery.

By AnhTu, P H

May 19, 2021

The Digital Marketing Institute program is a diploma mill. The passing assignment is 100% peer reviewed (graded by other students).

