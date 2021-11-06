BD
Nov 5, 2021
Everything was explained quite well. I do have an issue with how long it can take for the Peer Reviews to be completed, but that can't really be helped much.
Mar 2, 2022
excellent content i really enjoyed this course and learn digital strategy and planning excecution .
By Benjamin C D•
Nov 6, 2021
By Muhammad A Y•
Mar 3, 2022
By Mohamed O L•
Dec 31, 2021
Amazing course and content
By Shivani B•
Oct 21, 2021
The course flows lucidly by evaluating on digital strategy execution and management, core areas of CX and development, digital risks and data protection along with inculcating leadership values and mindset at various levels.
It gives a proper understanding of how to create and facilitate a team in your organization.
Although some measures of improvement can be there!
Overall, it is a wholesome course which completes the entire specialization by catapulting its value.
By Keegan M•
Aug 31, 2021
A very engaging course, I learnt a lot and feel good about the time i invested into the course
By Olumide O O•
May 6, 2022
Absolutely educative, engaging and empowerng course and course delivery.
By AnhTu, P H•
May 19, 2021
The Digital Marketing Institute program is a diploma mill. The passing assignment is 100% peer reviewed (graded by other students).