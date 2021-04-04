About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
E-Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the elements of a mobile marketing strategy and examine the various considerations associated with choosing a mobile platform

  • Analyze and optimize marketing efforts to improve business outcomes

  • Develop a digital marketing plan designed to meet your goals and objectives

Skills you will gain

  • Mathematical Optimization
  • Marketing
  • Mobile Marketing
  • Sales
  • Marketing Analytics
Course 3 of 3 in the
E-Marketing Specialization
Beginner Level

No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.

Approx. 11 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Mobile Marketing

3 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Mobile Applications or Apps

3 hours to complete
4 readings
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Website Optimization

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Testing Methodologies and Tools for Analytics

4 hours to complete
3 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MOBILE MARKETING, OPTIMIZATION TACTICS, AND ANALYTICS

About the E-Marketing Specialization

E-Marketing

Frequently Asked Questions

