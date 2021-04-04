Welcome to Course 3 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Mobile Marketing Optimization Tactics, and Analytics. Our final course will start with an introduction to mobile marketing. The remaining modules will provide you with the knowledge needed to increase sales, boost engagement, and interpret website analytics. This course will culminate in a peer-reviewed activity, in which you will have the opportunity to apply all the skills you have learned throughout the previous courses in this series.
About this Course
No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.
Identify the elements of a mobile marketing strategy and examine the various considerations associated with choosing a mobile platform
Analyze and optimize marketing efforts to improve business outcomes
Develop a digital marketing plan designed to meet your goals and objectives
- Mathematical Optimization
- Marketing
- Mobile Marketing
- Sales
- Marketing Analytics
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Mobile Marketing
Welcome to Module 1: Introduction to Mobile Marketing. Cell phones, iPods, and iPads have become an everyday part of life. That’s why the ability to engage your audience in a mobile environment is key to the success of your business. In this module, we will review the basics of a mobile marketing strategy and identify the ways you can use mobile devices and networks to achieve your marketing objectives. We will also review how to select a mobile marketing platform that aligns with your business and its specific goals and needs.
Mobile Applications or Apps
Welcome to Module 2: Mobile Applications. Now that you are familiar with the basics of mobile marketing, it’s time to take a closer look at how mobile applications, known commonly as apps, differ from mobile websites. We will review hybrid models and various features of mobile apps that can enhance a customer’s mobile experience. These lessons will ultimately leave you with a better understanding of mobile apps and how, if designed effectively, they can generate revenue for your business or product.
Website Optimization
Welcome to Module 3: Once your audience has been acquired, converted, and retained, there are steps marketers can take that will make it easier and more affordable to sustain a marketing campaign and increase the likelihood that it will be successful in the long run. In this module, we will explore how to maximize your return on investment through website optimization tactics, and how to use Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in your marketing plan.
Testing Methodologies and Tools for Analytics
Welcome to Module 4: Testing Methodologies and Tools for Analytics. The ability to collect and analyze data is key to any marketing campaign. Marketers need to know what specific aspects of a campaign are working and which aspects need improvement. That is why this final module is dedicated to testing. We will begin by reviewing various testing methodologies before learning how to create a unique testing strategy for your business or website.
About the E-Marketing Specialization
In this specialization, students will explore the continually evolving platforms and channels of digital marketing and learn how to define and build an audience through social media, search engine marketing, and website optimization. Areas of study include mobile-first marketing, microsites, and how to measure and track conversion through analytical tools. Get ready to review and practice the most relevant digital tactics for your marketing goals.
