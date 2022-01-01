- Marketing Optimization
E-Marketing Specialization
Develop an E-Marketing Strategy for Your Business. Master strategies and tools for managing your audience online.
What you will learn
Recognize the current landscape of the digital business environment and identify strategies to define, attract, and engage your audience online
Develop a digital marketing plan designed to meet your goals and objectives for any existing or new business, product, or service
Apply testing and analytics to optimize your marketing efforts and improve business outcomes
Develop an audience persona based on a target audience.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization, our goals are to:
No prior experience is required, however some familiarity with basic marketing concepts is helpful.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Identifying, Attracting, and Growing Your Digital Audience
Welcome to Course 1 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Identifying, Attracting, and Growing Your Digital Audience. In this course, we will begin with a brief introduction to digital marketing and how a brand’s identity is closely linked to its digital presence. We will explore strategies to identify, grow, and maintain an online audience to help achieve your marketing goals.
Strategies for Converting and Retaining Customers Online
Welcome to Course 2 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Strategies for Converting and Retaining Customers Online. In this course, we will begin with an introduction to Search Engine Marketing. We will then explore elements of an effective marketing campaign, landing pages, and strategies for converting and retaining your customer base.
Mobile Marketing, Optimization Tactics, and Analytics
Welcome to Course 3 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Mobile Marketing Optimization Tactics, and Analytics. Our final course will start with an introduction to mobile marketing. The remaining modules will provide you with the knowledge needed to increase sales, boost engagement, and interpret website analytics. This course will culminate in a peer-reviewed activity, in which you will have the opportunity to apply all the skills you have learned throughout the previous courses in this series.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
