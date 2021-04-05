Learner Reviews & Feedback for Mobile Marketing, Optimization Tactics, and Analytics by University of California, Irvine
4.8
24 ratings
3 reviews
About the Course
Welcome to Course 3 of the E-Marketing Specialization: Mobile Marketing Optimization Tactics, and Analytics. Our final course will start with an introduction to mobile marketing. The remaining modules will provide you with the knowledge needed to increase sales, boost engagement, and interpret website analytics. This course will culminate in a peer-reviewed activity, in which you will have the opportunity to apply all the skills you have learned throughout the previous courses in this series.
You are highly encouraged to use this course experience to begin building a digital marketing plan for your current or future business. The activities in this course are all designed to guide you through different sections of a digital marketing plan.
Our learning goals for this course are to:
- Identify the elements of a mobile marketing strategy and examine the various considerations associated with choosing a mobile platform
- Explore the various methods to enhance a mobile experience
- Analyze and optimize marketing efforts to improve business outcomes
- Develop a digital marketing plan designed to meet your goals and objectives...
By Mapula M
Apr 5, 2021
I enjoyed the course, however there is a room for improvement if you can add more videos to complement the notes provided.
By Nikki D
Sep 28, 2021
The best digital marketing course on Coursera. If you enjoy written material instead of continuous lectures, this is the course for you. It's a nice blend of all learning elements with a focus on reading.